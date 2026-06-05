Veterinary body cuts ties with Horse Sport Ireland as State-funded body hit by resignations

The Irish Equine Veterinary Association (IEVA) has cut ties with Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) citing “ongoing governance concerns”.

A board director and a renowned member of an internal advisory group of HSI, the national governing body for showjumping and equestrian sports that receives about €6 million in funding every year from the State, have resigned in recent days.

Allegations concerning long-standing governance issues, stakeholder engagement, management performance and the appointment of Dr Robert Huey to the body’s board are among the reasons why some of the parties have cut their ties with the body.

The withdrawal of IEVA, which represents vets working in the equine industry, comes days after it emerged Huey, an appointee to the board of HSI, had engaged in “intimidating” behaviour to a whistleblower while he was Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer.

The IEVA has “immediately” withdrawn its representation within HSI, saying in a statement that the decision followed “ongoing governance concerns that have made continued representation untenable at this time”.

“While regretting the need to take this step, the [IEVA] remains committed to constructive engagement across the sector and is open to future collaboration with Horse Sport Ireland,” its management committee said in a statement.

The IEVA is often consulted by HSI and horse-racing organisations on the health of animals in equine sports.

When contacted about their public statement, IEVA president Dr Pat O’Sullivan would not make any further comment.

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However, The Irish Times understands that concerns arose over a number of years that went resolved despite remediation efforts.

Huey’s appointment is, according to sources familiar with the reasons behind the IEVA’s decision, seen as a major contributing factor behind their withdrawal.

Dr Siobhán McAuliffe, a director on the board of HSI and renowned veterinarian, also confirmed to The Irish Times that she had resigned from the position.

McAuliffe is a member of the IEVA committee and was their representative on a coaching and education forum which nominated her to the board of HSI.

Following the withdrawal of IEVA, she resigned.

Agent and trainer Barry O’Connor, the rider representative on HSI’s internal advisory group for high-performance showjumping resigned, noted in his resignation letter that he was “extremely disappointed” in the structure of the committee.

He said the management of HSI has a “lack of ambition” and denied a voice to stakeholders and athletes’ representatives. He criticised the lack of resources given to the sport horse sector by the State.

O’Connor said HSI management was “completely asleep at the wheel and seem content to dwell in their self-imposed ignorance due to their lack of stakeholder engagement”.

HSI said it was aware of his resignation and thanked him for his “time and engagement in supporting the development of the programme”.

The organisation said it had contacted IEVA to seek a better understanding of the basis for this decision.

The State-funded body said it was open to meet the veterinary association to discuss a “positive and collaborative way forward”.

“Horse Sport Ireland operates in full compliance with recognised governance standards, including the Sport Ireland governance code and, where applicable, the code of practice for the governance of State bodies,” HSI said in response to The Irish Times.

“The organisation remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, accountability and good governance across all its activities.”

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon appointed Huey, a senior vet to the board of HSI, despite an industrial tribunal finding that he engaged in “intimidating” and “patronising” actions towards a whistleblower who raised animal welfare concerns.

Heydon cited Huey’s 12-year term as Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer when appointing him six days ago to HSI.

The Irish Times has previously reported that Huey is understood to have been one of four candidates interviewed by officials from the Department of Agriculture and the Northern Ireland Sports Forum for the HSI board seat reserved for a Northern representative.

He was heavily criticised in a 2021 ruling in a constructive dismissal case won by a Northern civil service whistleblower, who later received a £1.25 million (€1.44 million) settlement from the department of agriculture, environment and rural Affairs.

“We found it to have been reasonable for the claimant to regard Mr Huey’s actions as intimidating, patronising and belittling and dismissive of her as a professional,” the ruling stated regarding his actions towards the whistleblower.

Comment was sought from Huey through HSI but no response was forthcoming.