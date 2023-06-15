‘I’ll not let your kids forget you’: Niece pays emotional tribute to aunt killed in Sligo

A young Sligo woman has paid an emotional tribute to her aunt who died after they we both struck by a train.

Jessica McLoughlin (40) from Yeats Drive in Cranmore, Sligo town was remembered fondly on Thursday as someone who always had a smile and a word for everyone.

It is believed that the mother of four was walking with her niece beside the rail line between Collooney and Balisodare when they were struck by the 3.05pm Sligo to Dublin Connolly train on Wednesday afternoon.

Jessica McLoughlin died at the scene and her niece Rebecca was transferred to Sligo University Hospital, where she paid a heartfelt Facebook tribute to her aunt.

In a tribute to her aunt Rebecca McLoughlin wrote: “Oh why Jess did they have to take you, why couldn’t it have been me[?] You have four beautiful kids left behind you.

“You didn’t deserve this. I’m glad we got to spend those last moments together though and I’ll not forget what I promised you. I’ll not take back my word. I’m in bits here Jess. Why oh why did this have to happen[?]” she wrote.

Describing her self and her aunt as llke “two peas in a pod”, Rebecca wrote: “My heart is broke. Lying in each others arms them last few moments I’ll never forget what you said to me. I’ll cherish that memory for as long as I live and will never forget you.”

She promised her aunt “I’ll not let your kids ever forget about you, will always remind them of how much you loved them”.

The Mayor of Sligo, Councillor Tom MacSharry, said the community was in shock following the tragedy.

“I knew Jessica and found her to be a lovely person, always smiling if you met her on the street. It is an awful, awful tragedy. We as a community are in shock, in town and around the county. I would like to extend my sympathy to Jessica’s family and also to the Irish Rail staff who were at the scene, and in particular we have to remember the driver.”

The two women were prayed for at morning Mass in St Brigid’s church in Ballisodare today.

Parish priest Fr Tommy Towey who visited the scene on Wednesday night said his parishioners had been dumbfounded at the scale of the tragedy.

He said he was away throughout Wednesday and hearing media reports that two people had been struck by a train, he wondered whether any of his own parishioners were involved.

“When I got home I just went to the scene close to Parke’s garage to say a prayer for all those involved and to remember the woman who lost her life,” said Fr Towey. He said local people were in disbelief. “People are dumbfounded and are very sad,” he said.

He said parishioners prayed for those involved in the tragedy at Mass on Thursday morning.

Sligo town councillor Gino O’Boyle who also knew Jessica McLoughlin said the community was heartbroken for the family. “It is a very sad loss for the family and the community,” said Councillor O’Boyle. “I actually met both Jessica and Rebecca the night before it happened and chatted to them for a few minutes. Little did I know. It is a terrible tragedy”.

Fr Pat Lombard parish priest of St Anne’s in Sligo town said local people were shocked and saddened. “Whatever help we can give the family, we will,” he added.

Gardaí and Irish Rail are continuing to investigate the collision.