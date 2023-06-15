Driver sounded horn for prolonged period before train hit Sligo woman, say witnesses

The body of the deceased woman, named locally as Jessica McLoughlin, remained at the scene on Wednesday evening. Gardaí said the coroner had been notified, and forensic collision investigators went to the scene.

A woman (40s) has died after being struck by a train in Co Sligo, while a second woman (20s) who had been walking with her next to the line was in a serious condition in hospital on Wednesday night.

Irish Rail confirmed an incident took place involving the 3.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisodare at about 4pm.

While the investigation is at an early stage, some witnesses said the driver sounded the horn for a prolonged period before the collision.

The body of the deceased woman, named locally as Jessica McLoughlin, remained at the scene on Wednesday evening. Gardaí said the coroner had been notified, and forensic collision investigators went to the scene.

READ MORE

It is understood both women are from Cranmore in Sligo town and were related to one another.

The injured woman was airlifted from the site to Sligo University Hospital.

Irish Rail has confirmed that none of the 100 or so passengers on the train was injured but a spokeswoman said “it was obviously very distressing for everyone on board”.

The passengers were allowed to disembark and had to walk around 200 metres to get to the road to access bus transfers.

Emergency services at the scene of the train incident in Sligo on Wednesday. About 100 passengers were on board the train, halted between Ballisodare and Collooney. Photograph: James Connolly

Irish Rail confirmed that the train would remain at the scene between Ballisodare and Collooney until gardaí were happy to release it.

Local Sligo county councillor Thomas Healy said he had spoken to a distressed young man who witnessed the tragedy.

He said the passenger, who was heading to Dublin on the afternoon Sligo service, was unaware at first why the train had stopped but was very upset when he realised what had happened.

“I am aware that a tragedy has occurred on the track. My thoughts are with the families and also with the driver of the train,” said Cllr Healy.

The councillor was on his way home from work when he saw diversions were in place at the roundabout in Ballisodare. He was forced to take a side road because of the diversions and said he saw a young man in a very stressed state on the roadside talking to gardaí.

“He was on the train and he was very upset. He told me he just had to get off and he pulled a lever,” said Cllr Healy.

A garda near scene of the fatal train incident near Collooney, Co Sligo, on Wednesday. Photograph: James Connolly

Local Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh urged people not to share any photographs or video footage from the scene online.

Expressing sympathy to the families of the two women involved, he said locals were devastated by the tragedy .

Cllr Walsh praised the swift response of the emergency services, pointing out that four ambulances and the Army helicopter were very quickly on the scene.