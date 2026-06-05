James Handy, known for roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, dies at home after fatal stabbing

Veteran actor James Handy has died at his home in Los Angeles after a fatal stabbing, suspected to have been carried out by his girlfriend’s 44-year-old son.

The 81-year-old actor was found in the front yard of his home in Tarzana, California, at 9.30am on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles police department. He was unconscious and had multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The actor’s girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, has been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million (€1.7 million).

According to the police statement, a 911 caller said: “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” When police arrived at the scene, Gledhill told officers he was “the one they were looking for”.

“The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” the statement said.

Handy, who is known for character roles in Jumanji, Top Gun: Maverick and Logan, was born in New York City.

His career began in 1977 on the television series Ryan’s Hope. He is also credited for roles in Logan, K-911, Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Criminal Minds. His most recent film was Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. - Guardian