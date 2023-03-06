Would you/could you leave your car at home? Tell us what you think

Would you/could you leave your car at home? Tell us why/why not. Photograph: iStock

Coalition tensions are growing over plans to cut private car usage, with congestion charges and a 400% increase in parking charges among the options.

Are you a car driver? Would you/could you leave your car at home? Tell us why/why not. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.

What would help you switch from your car to other modes? What do you think of the options below? Would you need better public transport or cycle lanes before switching? Do you think not using a car is a realistic option for you?

Here are possible options in the National Transport Authority modelling:

· €10 congestion charges for driving in cities,

· halving of public transport fares,

· fuel price increases,

· higher car parking fees (up 400% on 2016),

· pedestrianisation of urban centres,

· a 20km/h reduction on all national road speed limits.

