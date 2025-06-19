Residential

Smart two-bed townhouse on Ranelagh’s Mountpleasant Place for €695,000

Now fully renovated with a B3 Ber, all new owners will have to do is unpack

6 Mountpleasant Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
6 Mountpleasant Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Elizabeth Birdthistle
Wed Jun 18 2025 - 05:40
Address: 6 Mountpleasant Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Price: €695,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
View this property on MyHome.ie

Veering off Ranelagh Road, parallel to the entrance to Mountpleasant Square, is Mountpleasant Place. On the right-hand side – before the stretch becomes Oxford Road – lies 6 Mountpleasant Place: a fully refurbished two-bedroom house.

It appears on the Property Price Register as having sold in January this year for the sum of €525,000, when the 67sq m (720sq ft) redbrick house had an F Ber and needed upgrading. Now fully renovated with a B3 Ber, all new owners will have to do is unpack.

A sittingroom just inside the front door, warmed by an open fireplace, has new panelling and Crittall-style doors that now flood the room with light. New wide-plank wooden flooring – which runs throughout downstairs – leads down the hallway to a now streamlined kitchen/dining space. Behind a stable door, a cleverly concealed bathroom with a shower lies at the end of this space adjacent to black framed sliding doors that open out to a small city courtyard.

Hall
Hall
Sittingroom
Sittingroom
New streamlined kitchen
New streamlined kitchen
Kitchen/dining area
Kitchen/dining area

Off the landing upstairs are two double bedrooms now in turnkey condition. New additions here include an exposed brick wall in the second bedroom adding interest and a bit of heritage and a new clever en suite in the main bedroom. Here the bathroom is located behind a set of mirrored sliding doors so it can be closed off. The fact that the door slides open means that it takes up less space than a hinged opening, in keeping with the smart, space-saving bathroom downstairs.

READ MORE

The property also has new double-glazed sash windows in a nod to its heritage, while also contributing to its B3 Ber.

The location will be ideal for some. A short stroll to the villages of Ranelagh and Rathmines, it is convenient to the city centre, as Grafton Street is under 2km away. It’s a two-minute walk to the Luas in Ranelagh, and the area is served by numerous schools. It is also just a few steps from The Hill public house, which is now one of the most popular places for locals to have a midweek pint after work.

For those with a penchant for tennis, Mount Pleasant Tennis Club is practically on the doorstep with 11 all-weather courts, professional coaching and year-round competitions. There’s also a squash club.

Door to small courtyard adjacent to the downstairs loo
Door to small courtyard adjacent to the downstairs loo
Small outside space
Small outside space
En suite in the principal bedroom is cleverly hidden behind sliding doors
En suite in the principal bedroom is cleverly hidden behind sliding doors
Bedroom 2
Bedroom 2

The sale is a flip, as all works have been completed over the past few months, so the headaches of renovation will not be on the new owners’ shoulders.

Number 6 Mountpleasant Place, a now restored classic Ranelagh terraced townhouse, just around the corner from Dublin’s only curved Georgian square, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €695,000.

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions