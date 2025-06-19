Smart two-bed townhouse on Ranelagh’s Mountpleasant Place for €695,000

Address : 6 Mountpleasant Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €695,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Veering off Ranelagh Road, parallel to the entrance to Mountpleasant Square, is Mountpleasant Place. On the right-hand side – before the stretch becomes Oxford Road – lies 6 Mountpleasant Place: a fully refurbished two-bedroom house.

It appears on the Property Price Register as having sold in January this year for the sum of €525,000, when the 67sq m (720sq ft) redbrick house had an F Ber and needed upgrading. Now fully renovated with a B3 Ber, all new owners will have to do is unpack.

A sittingroom just inside the front door, warmed by an open fireplace, has new panelling and Crittall-style doors that now flood the room with light. New wide-plank wooden flooring – which runs throughout downstairs – leads down the hallway to a now streamlined kitchen/dining space. Behind a stable door, a cleverly concealed bathroom with a shower lies at the end of this space adjacent to black framed sliding doors that open out to a small city courtyard.

Off the landing upstairs are two double bedrooms now in turnkey condition. New additions here include an exposed brick wall in the second bedroom adding interest and a bit of heritage and a new clever en suite in the main bedroom. Here the bathroom is located behind a set of mirrored sliding doors so it can be closed off. The fact that the door slides open means that it takes up less space than a hinged opening, in keeping with the smart, space-saving bathroom downstairs.

The property also has new double-glazed sash windows in a nod to its heritage, while also contributing to its B3 Ber.

The location will be ideal for some. A short stroll to the villages of Ranelagh and Rathmines, it is convenient to the city centre, as Grafton Street is under 2km away. It’s a two-minute walk to the Luas in Ranelagh, and the area is served by numerous schools. It is also just a few steps from The Hill public house, which is now one of the most popular places for locals to have a midweek pint after work.

For those with a penchant for tennis, Mount Pleasant Tennis Club is practically on the doorstep with 11 all-weather courts, professional coaching and year-round competitions. There’s also a squash club.

The sale is a flip, as all works have been completed over the past few months, so the headaches of renovation will not be on the new owners’ shoulders.

Number 6 Mountpleasant Place, a now restored classic Ranelagh terraced townhouse, just around the corner from Dublin’s only curved Georgian square, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €695,000.