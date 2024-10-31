iPad Mini (2024) review: Apple Intelligence delay may be a turn-off for some

Apple iPad Mini (2024)      Price : €619 Website : https://www.apple.com Opens in new window Where To Buy : Apple

If you were being strictly honest you would have to admit that, in terms of updates, the new iPad Mini isn’t the most exciting for the iPad line. Apple hasn’t made any big changes to the smaller tablet’s design, nor has it made any major hardware changes.

It’s difficult to believe that it’s been three years since a new version of the iPad Mini was released. Back in 2021 the tablet got a significant design change, bringing it in line with the Air and the Pro, and giving it the ability to support the second-generation Apple Pencil.

It’s not too surprising, then, that Apple hasn’t made too many drastic changes this time out. And if it isn’t broken, why try to fix it? Apple has kept things simple here, changing only the essentials, such as the chip – an A17 Pro that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro and helps support pro-level apps – and, most notably, including Apple Intelligence, the AI for those of us who haven’t quite yet figured out why we need it.

It also uses the new Apple Pencil Pro, which means you get the advanced features of Apple’s smart stylus, such as gyroscopic movement for barrel rolling the pen, for example. But if you already own a USB Apple Pencil, that will work too.

In reality, Apple’s biggest competition comes from its own stablemates. The Pro is aimed at the high-end power users; the Air for those who want the Pro experience but without the pricetag; and the entry-level iPad is for those who just want an iPad without too many frills.

The question is, where does the Mini fit in the iPad line-up? It is too small to replace a laptop for work purposes and too large to replace your phone for many tasks, unless you have a big pocket to carry it around in.

The smaller screen means I’m less likely to try multitasking on the Mini, but it’s is the perfect size for replying to emails, reading books or documents, or watching some streaming video on the move. It fits in all but the most compact of my handbags too, so it can go everywhere with me.

The mini version of Apple’s tablet has its fans – me included – but don’t be fooled into thinking that smaller means budget – the tablet starts at €619. But Apple hasn’t cut corners either. The display is pin sharp and ideal for both text and video streaming. The storage has been doubled to 128GB. The A17 chip may seem like last year’s model but the tablet can keep pace for all the standard tasks that are typically asked of it. Apple Intelligence, which will bring a smarter Siri and AI-powered features such as rewriting emails and documents, will also be available on the Mini, making it the cheapest iPad currently available that will support the technology.

And therein lies the rub for Irish would-be iPad Mini buyers. The main reason to buy the 2024 version of the Mini is its ability to support AI features. But, as we know, Apple Intelligence for Apple’s mobile devices hasn’t launched in Ireland – or the EU in general – just yet, and Apple has just confirmed that it will be April before iPads and iPhones here will get it. That’s several more months of waiting for Irish users, and for features that they aren’t quite sure yet if they will use. Even when it does launch, it will take a while before its full potential is explored.

Will the next-generation Mini arrive sooner than the three-year cycle of the last launch? If it does, EU users might be better off waiting for Apple Intelligence to fully bed in before making the leap. At present, the iterative upgrades – better chip, new Pencil support, improved camera – aren’t enough to push a major upgrade cycle.

Good

The iPad Mini is still a great tablet, even without the Apple Intelligence features. You can throw it in your handbag as an ereader, edit some photos and video on the 8.3 inch display, and add a keyboard if you want to make it as a stand in for its bigger siblings.

The A17 Pro may not be the latest generation of Apple’s chips, but it is a significant boost in power over the 2021 iPad Mini.

And the iPad Mini will support Apple Intelligence in the future, making it a cheaper way to get Apple’s AI features.

Bad

The April launch date for Apple Intelligence in the EU is a drag on any immediate push to upgrade to this version of the Mini.

The Mini boasts some serious bezels, and Apple also decided to leave the front-facing camera on the top edge, which means you are stuck with the resulting weirdly positioned footage, despite the inclusion of Center Stage to keep you perfectly framed every time.

Everything else

The 12MP wide-angle camera on the back supports Smart HDR 4. It also uses machine learning to detect and scan documents from the Camera app.

No Face ID seems like a bit of an oversight, and while TouchID isn’t a hardship, having to go back to fingerprint readers for unlocking the device and accessing passwords is inconvenient.

The iPad Mini comes in a few different colours, including a pale blue and purple. That also means colour-matched accessories, such as smart covers.

Verdict

This is a solid update, even if it lacks the wow factor. The iPad Mini is definitely a second screen, rather a replacement for your main device. But in the short-term, the lack of Apple Intelligence may put some potential buyers off.