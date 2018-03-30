Your guide to the weekend’s best sporting action

What’s on?

European rugby swings back into action with the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, Allianz League finals take centre stage in the GAA, the Premier League returns after the international break, there is a full programme of League of Ireland fixtures, heavyweight boxing in Cardiff and a last chance for a number of players to secure US Masters spots in the golf. For our full sporting TV guide you can click here.

Good Friday

Golf: It’s last chance saloon for a number of players looking to make it into the US Masters, including the Irish quartet of Paul Dunne, Shane Lowry, Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power who all need a win at this week’s Shell Houston Open if they are to make the trip to Augusta (Sky Sports Golf from 1.30pm).

Rugby: It’s quarter-final time in both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup. First up, Scarlets meet La Rochelle in the Champions Cup (BT Sport 2 from 4.45pm – kick off: 5.30pm).

After that there are two Challenge Cup quarter-finals to choose from with Pau v Stade Francais (BT Sport 2 from 7pm – kick off: 8pm) and Newcastle Falcons v Brive (Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm – kick off: 8pm).

Soccer: There is a full round of Airtricity League fixtures to choose from with Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic the television game (RTÉ 2 from 7.25pm – kick off: 7.30pm).

At 7.45pm struggling Bray Wanderers won’t get much respite against Cork City, Dundalk meet Bohemians and Limerick take on Waterford while, at 8pm, Shamrock Rovers take on Sligo Rovers.

Easter Saturday

Soccer: After a weekend of international football where little or no international football took place at the weekend the Premier League returns with Liverpool’s visit to Crystal Palace first up (Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am – kick off: 12.30pm).

At 3pm the exclusive to Ireland TV game sees Manchester United meet Swansea City at Old Trafford (Sky Sports Premier League from 2.55pm – kick off: 3pm). In the other afternoon fixtures, West Brom meet Burnley, Brighton take on Leicester, Newcastle face Huddersfield, Watford welcome Bournemouth and West Ham take on Southampton.

In the evening the Saturday action is rounded off by Everton and Manchester City (BT Sport 1 from 5pm – kick off: 5.30pm).

You can catch all of the day’s highlights on Match of the Day (BBC1 from 10.30pm).

Rugby: Connacht were rewarded with a tie against Gloucester after they topped their Challenge Cup pool and will take on the English team for a place in the last four of the competition (BT Sport 3 from 12.30pm – kick off: 1pm).

After that the first of the Irish provinces steps into Champions Cup quarter-final action when Munster meet an in-form Toulon at Thomond Park (Sky Sports Main Event from 2.55pm – kick off: 3.15pm). You can also follow along on our liveblog from 2.30pm.

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals are then rounded off in the evening when Edinburgh meet Cardiff at Murrayfield (Sky Sports Action from 5.30pm – kick off: 5.45pm).

GAA: There are two Allianz Football League finals on Saturday with Carlow v Laois in the Division 4 final the first up (TG4 from 2.40pm – throw in: 3pm).

That’s followed by the Division 3 final between Fermanagh and Armagh (TG4 following the Division 4 final – throw in: 5pm).

Later that evening the hurling league semi-finals kick into gear with Tipperary and Limerick the first game at Semple Stadium (TG4 from 6.45pm – throw in: 7pm).

Boxing: It’s a huge night of heavyweight action in Cardiff where Anthony Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and IBO world titles on the line against Joseph Parker who holds the WBO belt. There is also a cracking undercard lined up with Belfast’s Ryan Burnett and Anthony Crolla among those in action (Sky Sports Box Office from 6pm – Joshua v Parker expected to enter the ring around 10pm).

Golf: It’s moving day in Houston where those Masters invites will start to creep ever closer to the front of the minds of those not already in the year’s first major (Sky Sports Golf from 7pm).

Easter Sunday

Rugby: There are two Champions Cup quarter-finals on Sunday with the all-French clash of Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 (Sky Sports Action from 12.30pm – kick off: 1pm) acting as a warm-up to Leinster.

Then it’s time for Leo Cullen’s men to meet the defending champions. Saracens struggled somewhat in the pool stages with a number of big names missing but look to be back to full strength for their visit to Dublin (BT Sport 2 from 3pm – kick off: 3.30pm). You can also follow along on our liveblog from 2.45pm.

Soccer: Super Sunday gets underway with Arsenal taking on Stoke City (Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm – kick off: 1.30pm) before Chelsea meet Spurs directly afterwards (kick off: 4pm).

You can catch up on the highlights from both games on Match of the Day 2 later in the evening (BBC 1 from 10.30pm).

GAA: It’s a big day of Allianz League action with the Division 2 football final and the second hurling league final getting things underway. In the football, Cavan meet Roscommon while in the hurling Wexford take on Kilkenny (TG4 from 1.30pm for the football, deferred coverage of the hurling at 5.45pm – both throw in: 2pm).

After that it’s time for the Division 1 final between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park (TG4 directly after the Division 2 final – throw in: 4pm).

You can catch all of the weekend’s highlights on the Sunday Game later in the evening (RTÉ 2 from 9.30pm).

Racing: The Fairyhouse Easter Festival gets underway with the Ryanair Gold Cup the feature race on the first day (RTÉ 2 from 2pm).

Golf: Who is in and who is out? A Masters place is up for grabs in the final round from Houston (Sky Sports Golf from 7pm).