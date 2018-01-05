Three refixed Senior Cup matches taking place at weekend

Dublin teams Railway Union and Pembroke to travel North
Railway Union’s Kenny Carroll, Shomile Chakraborty and Andy Colton. The team travel North to play Lisnagarvey. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Railway Union’s Kenny Carroll, Shomile Chakraborty and Andy Colton. The team travel North to play Lisnagarvey. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

With the EY Irish Hockey League (IHL) not set to resume in 2018 until later this month, the Irish Senior Cup plays catch-up this weekend with three refixed matches from last year. Round two commences with all of the matches taking place in the North, with Railway Union and Pembroke the two travelling teams from Dublin.

Pembroke hope to bounce back from their St Stephen’s Day defeat to Three Rock Rovers in the Neville Cup final at Serpentine Avenue. The Dublin hopefuls go to Friends School in Lisburn to try to secure a win against South Antrim. Given Pembroke’s IHL status, they will arrive as favourites to go through to the third round.

Railway Union face a much more difficult assignment at Comber Road against Lisnagarvey.

Pembroke are looking for a first win since they won the cup two years in succession in 2008 and 2009, while the drought for ‘Garvey stretches back even further. The Hillsborough side have not won the trophy for 13 seasons, the last time 2005.

One way or the other there will be a new name on the cup as last year’s champions Banbridge were knocked out by ‘Garvey (2-3) when the sides met at Havelock Park in November.

Queen’s University, the hot team in the IHL at the moment, Glenanne, Three Rock Rovers and Cookstown will be in action next week for their refixed games from last year.

January 6th, Irish Senior Cup round two (refixed matches). Mossley v Belfast Harlequins, Mossley 2.30pm; South Antrim v Pembroke Wanderers, Friends School Lisburn 2.30pm; Lisnagarvey v Railway Union, Comber Road, 3pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.