Three refixed Senior Cup matches taking place at weekend

With the EY Irish Hockey League (IHL) not set to resume in 2018 until later this month, the Irish Senior Cup plays catch-up this weekend with three refixed matches from last year. Round two commences with all of the matches taking place in the North, with Railway Union and Pembroke the two travelling teams from Dublin.

Pembroke hope to bounce back from their St Stephen’s Day defeat to Three Rock Rovers in the Neville Cup final at Serpentine Avenue. The Dublin hopefuls go to Friends School in Lisburn to try to secure a win against South Antrim. Given Pembroke’s IHL status, they will arrive as favourites to go through to the third round.

Railway Union face a much more difficult assignment at Comber Road against Lisnagarvey.

Pembroke are looking for a first win since they won the cup two years in succession in 2008 and 2009, while the drought for ‘Garvey stretches back even further. The Hillsborough side have not won the trophy for 13 seasons, the last time 2005.

One way or the other there will be a new name on the cup as last year’s champions Banbridge were knocked out by ‘Garvey (2-3) when the sides met at Havelock Park in November.

Queen’s University, the hot team in the IHL at the moment, Glenanne, Three Rock Rovers and Cookstown will be in action next week for their refixed games from last year.

January 6th, Irish Senior Cup round two (refixed matches). Mossley v Belfast Harlequins, Mossley 2.30pm; South Antrim v Pembroke Wanderers, Friends School Lisburn 2.30pm; Lisnagarvey v Railway Union, Comber Road, 3pm.