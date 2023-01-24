Australian Open: Khachanov and Rybakina through to semi-final stage

Of the three tennis players from Russia currently ranked inside the top 20, it was Karen Khachanov, the least celebrated, who broke through before them all. He established himself by winning his first Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters in November 2018, beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Instead of using the achievement as a career stepping stone, though, he languished. His peers soon passed him by.

It has been a long, difficult road back to relevance, but on Tuesday afternoon, Khachanov moved into his first Australian Open semi-final after Sebastian Korda retired with a wrist injury while Khachanov led 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-0. After reaching the semi-final of the US Open last year, it is Khachanov’s second consecutive grand slam semi-final.

With no grand slam champion in sight, and a massive opportunity for those who remain in the draw, the two players stepped onto Rod Laver Arena for one of the most significant matches of their lives. From the beginning, the greater experience of Khachanov instantly stood out. While Korda started the match with a poor service game, Khachanov served brilliantly early on, conceding only one point in his first four service games.

Although Khachanov failed to serve out the set at 5-4, the 26 year-old immediately reset as they reached a tiebreak. He pounded the vulnerable Korda forehand with pace and weight throughout, methodically breaking it down, and a tense, bruising set ended with Khachanov scrambling in defence before unloading a backhand down-the-line winner. By the beginning of the second set, it was clear that Korda’s issues with his forehand were down to more than just tension. At 3-2, Korda took a medical timeout for his right wrist, with the trainer taping over his wrist and offering him some painkillers. Khachanov continued to break down the strike and he broke his serve for a 4-3 lead.

Korda’s last stand came in the following game as he generated two break points. Both times, Khachanov produced two enormous unreturned serves. He moved through the set and was typically professional and diligent until Korda decided to retire from the match early in the third set.

In recent years, as Rublev, 25, and Medvedev, 26, fully established themselves at the top of the game, Khachanov struggled with his mentality and a faulty forehand. He eventually fell out of the top 20 in February 2020 and remained there until last September after he reached his first grand slam semi-final.

While Khachanov may lack the pristine shotmaking and timing of young talents like Korda, he has built a sturdy game. A 6ft 6in, he pairs his big first serve with solid defence, high octane yet high percentage ball-striking and a great work rate. Despite his height and stature, he is as likely to outwork and grind down elite opponents as he is to hit them off the court.

His discipline and industriousness was most evident in the quarter-finals of last year’s US Open when he outlasted Nick Kyrgios in five tense sets, blunting Kyrgios’ flashy shotmaking to reach the semi-finals. In Australia, he will return to the same stage, this time hoping for more.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open. Photograph: Fazry Ismail/EPA

In the women’s draw, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina became the first player into the semi-finals after outmuscling Jelena Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in a one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.

The Russian-born Kazakh looked sharp from the start and only a 25-minute delay to close the stadium roof against a passing shower prevented her from wrapping up the opening set within a half-an-hour of arriving on court.

Former French Open champion Ostapenko looked unable to cope with Rybakina’s pace and power in the opening stanza but ramped up her own fierce groundstrokes to break for a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

Rybakina, who ousted top seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round, broke straight back, however, and saved four break points with some brilliant tennis in the next game to consolidate.

The 23-year-old rode the momentum to break her Latvian opponent again for a 3-2 lead and then it was only a matter of looking after her impressive serve.

There were some jitters as Rybakina served for a place in her second Grand Slam semi-final but she sealed the deal on her third match point with her 11th ace of the contest.

“I’m super happy to be in the semi-finals for the first time,” said Rybakina. “Of course, I was nervous, particularly in the last game, but I’m happy I managed my emotions. I played really well today.”

Ostapenko was clearly second best but took solace in her best Grand Slam showing since she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2018, a year after she won the Roland Garros title.

“I can take only positive things out of here,” said the 25-year-old.

“I feel my game was really good in all the matches except maybe today it was not really there, and she had a good day. Yeah, just move forward and work, and I think I will play better if I do the right things.”

Rybakina, seeded 22nd only because ranking points were not awarded at last year’s Wimbledon, will next play the winner of Tuesday evening’s quarter-final between third seed Jessica Pegula and twice Melbourne Park champion Victoria Azarenka.

“Tough opponents, but like always, I will try to prepare,” she said.

“I will try to watch the matches, analyse, think about this, and for sure I’m going to give my best on the court.”

- Guardian