St Patrick’s Athletic bow out of Europa League in Sweden

IFK Norrköping 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 1 (Norrköping win 4-1 on aggregate)

St Patrick’s Athletic bowed out of the Uefa Europa League 4-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 defeat against Swedish side IFK Norrköping.

Trailing by two goals heading into the tie, the Inchicore side set out to turn the deficit around but their opponents proved too much for Harry Kenny’s side as goals from Jordan Larsson and Karl Holmberg either side of a superb strike from Conor Clifford.

Larsson, son of former Celtic great Henrik, opened the scoring for the home side as a flowing move saw the Saints’ defence opened up. A shot from Fransson was saved by the excellent Brendan Clarke in goal. However the loose ball broke to Larsson and just like his father had done throughout his career, he was in the right place at the right time to score.

Pat’s will rue a miss moments before the opener however as a cross from Kevin Toner was met by the head of Gary Shaw only for Norrköping keeper Isak Pettersson to produce an outstanding reflex save.

The Saints came out fighting in the second half and after Larsson was guilty of missing two chances to finish the game, the visitors struck.

A short corner from Drennan found Clifford on the edge of the box, and the midfielder’s shot from 25 yards arrowed into the goal off the underside of the bar with 20 minutes still left.

Pat’s pushed for another goal before the hosts who killed off the tie in the 85th minute as Thorarinsson played in Holmberg who chipped the ball over the advancing Clarke.

The night was compounded for the Saints as defender Ciarán Kelly saw red for a second bookable offence as Kenny’s side exited the Europa League.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: B Clarke; Bermingham, Desmond, Kelly, Toner, Madden; Clifford, Coleman (Markey 64), Lennon (McCabe 73); Drennan, Shaw (D Clarke 52). Subs not used: Murphy, Forrester, Webster, Walker.

NORRKOPING: Petterson; Lauritsen, Larsen, Dagerstal; Gerson, Fransson (Blomqvist 88), Skrabb (Binaku 63), Thorarinsson; Nyman (Holmberg 73), Larsson, Thern. Subs not used: Mitov Nilsson, Castegren, Smith, Hakšabanovi.