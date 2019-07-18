Bohemians apologise for playing suspended Danny Mandroiu

Bohemians have apologised to their supporters after having been sanctioned by the FAI for playing midfielder Danny Mandroiu in Monday’s league defeat by UCD when the under-21 international should have been suspended.

Having won the game 1-0 on the night, UCD have now been awarded a 3-0 victory. Mandroiu will have to serve his ban, for accumulated yellow cards, on Sunday when Bohemians are due to host St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park. Derek Pender and UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns face suspensions of at least one match as a result of the on-field altercation between players at the end of the game at Belfield.

In a statement, admitting its error, Bohemians said that: “IT issues led to restricted access to emails and the notification (of the suspension) being missed. It is clear that better procedures and support for our staff should have been in place and the board of management wish to unreservedly apologise to the first-team backroom team, players and supporters for this failing.”