Juventus confirm €75 million signing of Matthijs de Ligt

The Old Lady secure 19-year-old on a five-year deal worth up to €460,000 a week

Fabrizio Romano

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for a fee of €75m. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for a fee of €75m. Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

 

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for a fee of €75m (£67.8m), with the 19-year-old defender agreeing a five-year contract worth a basic €16m (£14.5m) a season which could rise to €24m (£21.7m) with add-ons.

The full package could cost the Serie A champions €195m (£176.2m) and earn the teenager a potential weekly salary of €460,000 (£416,000) if all the add-ons are achieved.

De Ligt has been involved in a tug of war between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus for most of the summer but the Turin club managed to convince the centre-back he would be better off joining them.

There is a buyout clause of €150m (£135.6m) included in the contract but that will not come into effect until June 2022.

De Ligt arriving is a huge statement for Juventus, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo for €100m last summer. During the past few years the club has adopted a transfer strategy that involves big-money signings as well as picking up players on free transfers.

This summer Juventus have signed De Ligt, Luca Pellegrini from Roma for £20m, Cristian Romero from Genoa for £23.3m and Merih Demiral from Sassuolo for £16.1m, while Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon and Aaron Ramsey have arrived as free agents. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.