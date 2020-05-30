Ruthless Bayern Munich trounce Fortuna Düsseldorf

Bayern Munich 5 Fortuna Düsseldorf 0

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx when he opened his account against Fortuna Duesseldorf by scoring twice in a 5-0 win on Saturday as the holders moved closer to a record-extending 30th Bundesliga title.

The thumping victory left leaders Bayern, who are chasing an eighth successive league title, top of the standings on 67 points from 29 games, 10 ahead of closest rivals Borussia Dortmund who visit bottom team Paderborn on Sunday.

Lewandowski snapped his goal drought versus 16th-placed Fortuna when he scored for the first time against them to give Bayern a 3-0 lead in the first half after a Mathias Joergensen own goal and Benjamin Pavard header opened the floodgates.

It also meant the Pole had netted against every current Bundesliga team, having failed to score in five league meetings versus Fortuna either with Bayern or his previous club Dortmund.

The prolific striker’s brace took his season’s tally in all competitions to 43 goals and equalled his personal best, which was set in the 2016-17 campaign.

Benjamin Pavard celebrates after scoring Bayern’s second in their 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf. Photograph: Christof Stache/Getty

France defender Pavard took centre stage when his scuffed shot led to Joergensen’s own goal after 15 minutes before he made it 2-0 just before the half-hour with a header which keeper Florian Kastenmeier got a hand to but could not keep it out.

It was Lewandowski’s turn to shine as he capped a flowing move with a clinical finish from the heart of the penalty area in the 43rd after a flowing move through the middle.

The goal-hungry hitman made it 4-0 five minutes after the break with another predatory finish, steering the ball in at the near post with a superb back-heel from Serge Gnabry’s low cross.

Alphonso Davies completed the rout two minutes later after weaving his way past three defenders and firing a low shot past Kastenmaier, who had pulled off several fine saves in the final 30 minutes to deny Bayern an even bigger victory.

The result left Fortuna in 16th place - the relegation play-off spot - with 27 points, one point behind Mainz 05 and two above Werder Bremen who have a game in hand.