Cormac Costello’s 10-point haul helps Dublin ease past Louth and into Leinster final

Dublin’s Cormac Costello celebrates scoring a point during the Leinster SFC semi-final against Louth at O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster SFC semi-final: Dublin 0-20 Louth 0-10

It’s seven years since Cormac Costello hit Louth for 1-12 in a Leinster SFC cakewalk for Dublin in Portlaoise.

Clearly a lot has changed since then, although not as much as we may have thought, or been told, given that Costello is still scoring heavily, 0-10 this time, and Dublin continue to win big. Well, against Louth at least.

That’s 17 championship games not out for Dublin against their neighbours to the north since last falling to Louth in 1973.

Jimmy Mulroy was in charge of Louth back then and the expectation was that current manager Gavin Devlin would pilfer a similar win in front of 10,312 to leave his team on the cusp of back-to-back Leinster titles.

But they never reached the pitch of the game as Dublin, a la the 2019 version of themselves, outfought and out-thought the holders and ground them down into dust.

Even without manager Ger Brennan, who remains under suspension, captain Con O’Callaghan, who is still injured along with Colm Basquel, Lee Gannon, Ross McGarry and Eoin Murchan, Dublin found a way to hit the high notes, raising the decibel levels of their hard-rock performance to ear-splitting grades.

Stand-in manager Dean Rock hailed the return of the team’s chutzpah after a sorry start to the season.

“We’ve seen it at lots of different stages throughout the National League,” said Rock. “It’s just always about trying to do it for four quarters, or at least three. We never seem to really get there. We huffed and puffed at different stages throughout the National League but we’re starting to develop that a little bit more consistently.

“We certainly got it today but that’s going to be the challenge again in two weeks’ time, to see can we back up that performance and really develop that consistency from game to game.”

Louth’s Dara McDonnell claims the ball ahead of Dublin's Ciarán Kilkenny. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

On an individual level the same challenge will face Costello, who represented the sharpened point of Dublin’s attack in the midlands, alongside a tuned-in Paddy Small, who contributed four points.

“That’s Cormac’s job as a corner forward to execute when we need him most,” said Rock. “It’s unfortunate for him because he got a couple of injuries throughout the National League. But he’s got himself in really good shape in recent weeks and he forced his hand up and rewarded the team with his scoring exploits.”

Rock is hopeful his injured contingent, including King Con, will be back for the final. But he didn’t offer any guarantees.

As for Louth, it’s all about regrouping now for an All-Ireland SFC Round 1 tie against a provincial finalist.

Maybe it was the weight of chasing a first championship win over Dublin in 53 years or maybe it was simply Dublin’s powerful start, but Louth looked tense and never really cut loose.

Losing O’Callaghan was always going to sting for Dublin but it wasn’t evident as they hit Louth hard and early, forcing big turnovers on Sam Mulroy, Conor Grimes and goalkeeper Niall McDonnell to create a series of good chances.

Dublin weren’t flattered to lead 0-7 to 0-2 after 22 minutes as Small also blasted a good goal chance wide after intercepting a Louth kick-out.

Charlie McMorrow, starting just his second championship game, scored a brace of points in the first half, the same as Costello.

Killian McGinnis, one of Dublin’s better performers in the unconvincing quarter-final win over Wicklow, was a constant outlet for long deliveries down to the right corner.

Dublin’s interim manager Dean Rock on the sideline at O'Moore Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin certainly seemed to have a plan but they were powerless to prevent Louth reeling off four points to haul themselves back into the game.

Ryan Burns ignited the Louth crowd when he hoisted a terrific two-pointer and with Dara McDonnell and Mulroy adding singles, it was game on again with Dublin just two clear at half-time, 0-8 to 0-6.

Dublin jumped back on the gas after the restart, Small with a point from a sumptuous sideline kick and McGinnis smashing a shot off the bar.

Craig Lennon and Burns had shots blocked at the other end for Louth as the intensity levels spiked.

But it was Dublin that looked calmest in the eye of the storm as they tagged on a series of unanswered points, nine in all, to put real daylight between the teams.

Costello was purring now and confidently picked off six points in a row at one stage as the Louth challenge wilted badly.

DUBLIN: E Comerford; D Byrne, T Clancy, N Doran (0-0-1); S MacMahon, C McMorrow (0-0-2), E Kennedy; P Ó Cofaigh Byrne, B Howard (0-0-1); S Bugler, N Scully (0-0-1), C Kilkenny; P Small (0-0-4, 1 sl), K McGinnis, C Costello (0-1-8, 3f).

Subs: T Lahiff for McMorrow (55 mins); L Breathnach (0-0-1) for Small (61); C Murphy for Kilkenny (70).

LOUTH: N McDonnell; E Carolan (0-0-1), D Campbell, D McKenny; T McDonnell, D McDonnell (0-0-2), C Lennon; J Maguire, C Early; P Mathews, S Mulroy (0-0-3, 2 45s), C Grimes (0-0-1); C Downey, C McCaul, R Burns (0-1-0).

Subs: K McArdle (0-0-1) for McCaul (h/t); T Durnin for Grimes (41 mins); C McKeever for Maguire (49); L Gray for T McDonnell (55).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).