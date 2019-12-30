Rangers claim Morelos was racially abused by Celtic fans during Old Firm

Ibrox club claim striker was abused after his sending off at the death of win at Parkhead

Rangers have claimed Alfredo Morelos was racially abused by Celtic fans during Sunday’s Old Firm. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty

Rangers claim Alfredo Morelos was subjected to racist abuse by Celtic fans in Sunday’s Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

The Ibrox club believe the Colombia international was targeted after he was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy in the closing stages of the Light Blues’ 2-1 victory after picking up the second of two yellow cards.

A Rangers spokesman said: “We believe Alfredo was racially abused and we would expect now that all measures will be taken to identify and deal with those responsible.”

Celtic responded with a statement which read: “We are aware of the gestures made by the player towards Celtic supporters.

“We have received no reports of any racial abuse but would fully investigate any should these be brought to our attention.”

Morelos made some gestures with his hand across his throat as he made his way off and up the tunnel.

The Govan club insisted in an earlier statement calling for the introduction of VAR, that the striker’s actions had been misinterpreted.

It read: “Even Alfredo’s gesture as he left the pitch is now being portrayed in some quarters as something sinister when, in fact, it is a gesture used commonly throughout South America to indicate quite simply that something — in this case, the match — is finished.”

