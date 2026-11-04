‘I wasn’t performing’: Bruno Fernandes says Michael Carrick was right to drop him after criticism

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League game against Roma at Old Trafford. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Bruno Fernandes said Michael ­Carrick was correct to drop him last month as he reflected on a remarkable Manchester United comeback win against Roma at Old Trafford.

A twice-taken penalty from ­Fernandes set United’s revival from 2-0 down in motion, two goals from Matheus Cunha ultimately sealing a win that could yet save the embattled Carrick’s job.

Fernandes had been dropped after their previous Champions League game, a 4-1 humbling at Como, ­having criticised the manager’s ­tactics in a post-match interview. He was an unused substitute against Bournemouth in their next fixture and said he accepted the short-lived demotion.

“The manager took a decision of making myself on the bench because I wasn’t performing. And that’s fair,” Fernandes said. “Everyone felt like that was a punishment for the words that I had [after Como]. And if it was, it was right.

“The manager makes the ­decisions. I have to accept it. I have to go forward with that. It doesn’t change the belief I have in the manager, the staff and every player at this club. And it doesn’t change my aim to win every game that I have ahead of me.”

Fernandes attempted to take the attention away from Carrick after United’s first win in 10 games, which was sealed amid a raucous atmosphere pockmarked by protests against the club’s ownership. They narrowly avoided completing their longest winless run during a single season since March 1978.

“We don’t need to save anyone’s job,” he said. “The club needed that win. The players needed that win. It is something we needed as a group of players and staff. We have been working so hard to get out of this situation together.”

A satisfied Carrick hailed the magic of Old Trafford after United’s rip-roaring second half. “I don’t like to keep talking to the lads about what this place can do in history and what’s gone before them too much, but it’s there,” he said. “This place does magical things, it’s done it before and it’ll do it over and over again at some point in the future. There’s just something in this place that when we do have these types of night, we do it the hard way.”

Carrick heaped praise on the 19-year-old substitute Shea Lacey, who brilliantly set up Cunha’s winner on his 10th senior appearance. “We love him to bits,” he said. “He’s a great young man, he’s desperate to do well, he’s got great ability. He’s got that little glint in his eye, he plays with a bit of mischief if you like.” – Guardian