Neymar rape investigation closed due to lack of evidence
PSG player has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman
player Neymar addresses the media as he leaves a police station in Sao Paulo. Photo: Marcelo Chello/Getty Images
Police in Brazil investigating rape allegations against the footballer Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the São Paulo attorney general’s office has said.
The police decision will be sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, which will have 15 days to evaluate the case, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office told AFP.
A final decision on the case will be made by a judge.
Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.
The affair, which has dominated headlines and conversations in the football-mad country for months, overshadowed Brazil’s preparations for the Copa América.
Hosts Brazil went on to win South America’s showcase tournament without their star player, who was injured in a friendly before the opening match.