Neymar rape investigation closed due to lack of evidence

Police in Brazil investigating rape allegations against the footballer Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the São Paulo attorney general’s office has said.

The police decision will be sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, which will have 15 days to evaluate the case, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office told AFP.

A final decision on the case will be made by a judge.

Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

The affair, which has dominated headlines and conversations in the football-mad country for months, overshadowed Brazil’s preparations for the Copa América.

Hosts Brazil went on to win South America’s showcase tournament without their star player, who was injured in a friendly before the opening match.