New sanctions to come into place for attacks on referees

A meeting took place between FAI officials and the Irish Soccer Referees Society on Tuesday
Referee Daniel Sweeney in hospital following the attack.

Referee Daniel Sweeney in hospital following the attack.

 

Tougher sanctions are set to come into operation for assaults on referees following a meeting between FAI officials and the Irish Soccer Referees Society in the wake of the vicious attack on referee Daniel Sweeney last week.

Sweeney was left with a broken jaw and a fractured eye socket after being attacked during a match between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town in Horseleap on Sunday.

FAI chief executive John Delaney was also in attendance at the meeting on Wednesday night which decided that there will be a new tiered level of sanctions, depending on the severity of assaults, ISRS Paul O’Brien told the Sean O’Rourke Show on RTÉ.

Currently anyone who assaults a referee gets a minimum of a one-year ban but now, under the new proposals, an attack of the like carried out on Sweeney will result in a lifetime ban.

It is hoped that the new rules can be implemented in January with a new working group currently looking at the proposals.

Sweeney underwent five hours of surgery on Wednesday in which he received “four or five” plates in his jaw and will now go through an eight-week recovery period.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.