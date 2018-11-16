Irish soccer fans who booed UK anthem are ‘idiots’, Ministers say

‘It was a minority albeit a loud minority,’ says Simon Harris of ‘embarrassing’ fans

Brian Hutton

DUP leader Arlene Foster (right) stands for ‘God Save the Queen’ as Northern Ireland took on the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

DUP leader Arlene Foster (right) stands for ‘God Save the Queen’ as Northern Ireland took on the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photograph: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

 

Soccer fans who booed God Save the Queen at an international friendly between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are “quite frankly idiots”, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

His remarks echo those of Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who was at the fixture in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Thursday evening, when the UK’s national anthem was played before the kick-off.

“I think it is embarrassing and idiotic. I think it is highly regrettable,” said Mr Harris.

“The Tánaiste was there at the game, the DUP leader Arlene Foster was there.

“This is meant to be a country of céad míle fáilte, a hundred thousand welcomes, sport is supposed to be a unifying event.”

Mr Harris told Newstalk radio that everybody had been hoping for “90 minutes of a reprieve” after a “very intense week in terms of political discussions about north, south, east, west relationships”.

“It was a minority albeit a loud minority,” he said of the booing fans.

“But they were quite frankly idiots and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Following the nil-all draw, Mr Coveney tweeted that he was “embarrassed that a small number of idiots” booed the “national anthem” of the Northern Ireland team.

“Competitive friendly, but Northern Ireland were our guests tonight in Dublin!” he added.

He had been pictured shaking hands with Ms Foster, who was also in the stands for the game.

Ms Foster replied on Twitter: “Thank you Simon. Otherwise, it was a lovely evening. . . NI almost clinched it too!”

The DUP leader said she was “delighted to be in Dublin” where she received a “great welcome” from FAI chief executive John Delaney and FAI president Donal Conway.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.