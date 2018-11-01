Neil Lennon hit by coin during tempestuous Edinburgh derby

Hearts 0 Hibernian 0

A “fizzing” Neil Lennon called for the Hearts fan who hit him with a coin to be singled out and humiliated after the latest attack on the Hibernian head coach at Tynecastle.

Both Lennon and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal were floored by attacks from supporters during a goalless Edinburgh derby which also saw Hibs striker Florian Kamberi sent off.

Zlamal appeared to be struck by the arm of a fan in the Hibs end as he went to retrieve the ball from behind his goal and missiles appeared to rain down as he got up and gestured in defiance.

Lennon was struck in the face by a pound coin after Clevid Dikamona had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside and the game was held up as he received treatment.

The Irishman was previously assaulted by a Hearts fan on the touchline while Celtic manager and he was disgusted by the latest attacks on him and Zlamal.

“My jaw is throbbing,” Lennon said. “I’m very, very angry. I’m fizzing about it.

“It’s disgraceful. I don’t blame the club — you can’t legislate for the hatred of some individuals or the badness. What possesses people to throw things on to a football pitch I will never know.

“I believe Zlamal was hit as well. It’s just ridiculous. We don’t defend that behaviour from our supporters as well. Hopefully both individuals will be singled out.

“I would like to meet the individual who threw the coin at me some day, because I am not happy about it at all.”

When asked what he would say to him, Lennon said: “It’s not for public consumption, trust me. I don’t know if I would saying anything to him.

“The referee might have had some missiles thrown at him as well, I don’t know who by.

“It’s blackening the name of both clubs and Scottish football. This should be a showpiece game, it was feisty and intimidating, everything you expect. But if people can’t behave themselves they should be banned, singled out, embarrassed and humiliated, because they have humiliated the club.”

Lennon turned round towards the celebrating Hearts fans after the goal was disallowed but he dismissed any suggestion he had done anything wrong.

“It was really light-hearted the whole game, there was no malice, a bit of banter between me and a couple of fans,” he said. “Obviously there was some heavy stuff as well but nothing over the top. So where that came from I don’t know.

“Their mode of thinking will be ‘he brings it on himself’. Sorry, that does not wash, and that’s why I am angry. And it could have been a lot worse.”

Dundee 0 Celtic 5

Brendan Rodgers chalked up his 100th win as Celtic boss with a 5-0 Ladbrokes Premiership demolition of Dundee at Dens Park.

Scott Sinclair scores Celtic’s second in their 5-0 win over Dundee. Photograph: Jeff Holmes/PA

Australia midfielder Tom Rogic celebrated his 150th appearance for the Hoops with a wonderful opener before further goals from Scott Sinclair, from the spot, his fellow winger James Forrest and striker Odsonne Edouard had the points secured by the interval.

Ryan Christie made it five just three minutes after the break before the champions eased off the gas, happy with another comprehensive victory laced with moments of devastating football.

Celtic finished the night, ominously, four points behind leaders Hearts, whom they easily beat 3-0 in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Murrayfield on Sunday and who travel to Parkhead in the league on Saturday.

Demoralised Dundee remain bottom of the table with one win in 11 games and Jim McIntyre has now lost his first three games as boss since taking over from Neil McCann, with the loss of 12 goals, and no sign of improvement yet.