Waterford hoping to make it four straight home wins when Rovers call

Historical context will not be lost on Waterford manager Alan Reynolds as his side strives to make it four straight home wins when Shamrock Rovers visit the RSC tonight.

It’s the first time since 2007 – when Reynolds wore Hoops in lining out against Waterford – that these great adversaries from the 1960s and early 1970s will meet in a Premier Division game. And it’s an overdue renewed rivalry that Reynolds and Waterford are relishing.

“[Tonight] is a special one because there is a great tradition between Waterford and Shamrock Rovers down through the years,” said Reynolds. “Shamrock Rovers are one of the top sides in the league, and we know how difficult this game is going to be.

“I don’t think we’ll be found wanting for effort, and I’m confident that we can be on the right side of the result.”

Reynolds remains without defender Rory Feely, along with midfielder Stanley Aborah and Izzy Akinade, while fellow striker Courtney Duffus and influential midfielder Bastien Héry are doubts.

Leaders Cork City being idle means a third successive victory for Rovers, whose only absentee is suspended midfielder Sean Kavanagh, would put them top of the table, albeit on goal difference and with a game more played.

New signing

Limerick visit St Patrick’s Athletic in the continued absence of injured midfielder Eoin Wearen and striker Mark O’Sullivan.

Pending international clearance, St Patrick’s hope to bring new signing, Canadian goalkeeper Tyson Farago, straight into a fully fit squad.

A quad injury suffered in Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Cork City rules Bohemians’ captain Derek Pender out of the clash of the bottom two with Bray Wanderers at Dalymount Park.

On-loan Wolves defender Daniel McKenna is away with the Republic of Ireland U-19s in Portugal as Bray, four points adrift at the foot of the table, search for their first win of the season. Respective groin and knee injuries sees winger Corey Galvin and defender Darragh Gibbons facing fitness checks.