Shelbourne part company with manager Owen Heary

Sligo Rovers confirm they will not be renewing Gerard Lyttle’s contract
Shelbourne have parted company with manager Owen Heary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shelbourne have announced that they will not be reappointing manager Owen Heary for next season. The news comes a week after the club were eliminated from this season’s promotion playoffs by Drogheda United after a penalty shoot-out at Tolka Park.

Heary had been in charge at the club for two and a half years and says that he believes he did well this season given the budget he had to work with. With the club having been taken over and more money expected to be available next season, the club has decided to have somebody else direct their push for promotion back to the top flight.

In a statement, the club said that it would be taking a “new direction and approach” in 2019.

Heary thanked the players for their efforts during his time in charge.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers confirmed that they will not be renewing the contract of manager Gerard Lyttle.

Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to Gerard for his professionalism, dedication and commitment in his time at the club.

“In particular we wish to acknowledge the number of young players that made their first appearances for Sligo Rovers under Gerard’s management.

“Their progress and development is a testament to his hard work. We would like to wish Gerard every success in the future.”

