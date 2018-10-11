International round-up: Spain outclass Wales in Cardiff friendly

Spain produced a Cardiff masterclass to stun Wales and send a warning shot to Nations League rivals England.

Luis Enrique’s stylish side strolled to a 4-1 victory on a night when Wales returned to the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium for the first time in seven and a half years. The hosts were without their talisman Gareth Bale.

Paco Alcacer, with a brace, and Sergio Ramos scored inside 29 minutes before substitute Marc Bartra added a fourth with a towering second-half header.

Sam Vokes headed a consolation a minute from time but it was a sobering evening for Ryan Giggs’ men ahead of their Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland.

Sorry Scotland squandered a half-time lead to lose 2-1 to Israel in their Nations League Group C1 clash at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa. Charlie Mulgrew’s penalty after 25 minutes gave the disjointed visitors something of an undeserved advantage and there was no surprise when the hosts levelled in the 52nd minute, midfielder Dor Peretz making up for conceding the penalty through a barge on Steven Naismith with a close-range finish.

Scotland were reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when defender John Souttar was sent off for picking up his second yellow card before defender Kieran Tierney turned a cross from Beram Kayal past Allan McGregor with 16 minutes remaining.

Kylian Mbappe’s last-minute penalty saved world champions France from an embarrassing home defeat in a 2-2 draw against Iceland.

Iceland led 2-0 with just four minutes remaining courtesy of Birkir Bjarnason’s low finish from outside the box (30) and Kari Arnason’s header (58).

Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson’s own goal four minutes from time gave France hope of salvaging a draw, and after Kolbeinn Sigthorsson had been adjudged to have handled, Mbappe converted from the spot in the 90th minute.

Argentina beat Iraq 4-0 in Riyadh thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra, German Pezzella and Franco Cervi.

Turkey were held to a goalless draw by Bosnia & Herzegovina in Rize and United Arab Emirates drew 1-1 against Honduras in Catalonia.

Asian Cup 2019 hosts UAE took the lead through Omar Abdulrahman at the Olympic Stadium, but Romello Quioto fired a first-half equaliser.

Meanwhile Portugal's Bernardo Silva scored a typical individual goal as their new-look side recovered to win 3-2 away to Poland in the Nations League with an impressive performance.