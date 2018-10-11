International round-up: Spain outclass Wales in Cardiff friendly

Mbappe saves France against Iceland, Scotland beaten by Israel in Nations league
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey after Spain score their third goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wales’ Aaron Ramsey after Spain score their third goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

 

Spain produced a Cardiff masterclass to stun Wales and send a warning shot to Nations League rivals England.

Luis Enrique’s stylish side strolled to a 4-1 victory on a night when Wales returned to the 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium for the first time in seven and a half years. The hosts were without their talisman Gareth Bale.

Paco Alcacer, with a brace, and Sergio Ramos scored inside 29 minutes before substitute Marc Bartra added a fourth with a towering second-half header.

Sam Vokes headed a consolation a minute from time but it was a sobering evening for Ryan Giggs’ men ahead of their Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland.

Sorry Scotland squandered a half-time lead to lose 2-1 to Israel in their Nations League Group C1 clash at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa. Charlie Mulgrew’s penalty after 25 minutes gave the disjointed visitors something of an undeserved advantage and there was no surprise when the hosts levelled in the 52nd minute, midfielder Dor Peretz making up for conceding the penalty through a barge on Steven Naismith with a close-range finish.

Scotland were reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when defender John Souttar was sent off for picking up his second yellow card before defender Kieran Tierney turned a cross from Beram Kayal past Allan McGregor with 16 minutes remaining.

Kylian Mbappe’s last-minute penalty saved world champions France from an embarrassing home defeat in a 2-2 draw against Iceland.

Iceland led 2-0 with just four minutes remaining courtesy of Birkir Bjarnason’s low finish from outside the box (30) and Kari Arnason’s header (58).

Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson’s own goal four minutes from time gave France hope of salvaging a draw, and after Kolbeinn Sigthorsson had been adjudged to have handled, Mbappe converted from the spot in the 90th minute.

Argentina beat Iraq 4-0 in Riyadh thanks to goals from Lautaro Martinez, Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra, German Pezzella and Franco Cervi.

Turkey were held to a goalless draw by Bosnia & Herzegovina in Rize and United Arab Emirates drew 1-1 against Honduras in Catalonia.

Asian Cup 2019 hosts UAE took the lead through Omar Abdulrahman at the Olympic Stadium, but Romello Quioto fired a first-half equaliser.

Meanwhile Portugal's Bernardo Silva scored a typical individual goal as their new-look side recovered to win 3-2 away to Poland in the Nations League with an impressive performance.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.