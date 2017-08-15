Shamrock Rovers edge Limerick towards bottom three

David McAllister and Ronan Finn on target as Brendan Clarke keeps things respectable
Ronan Finn celebrates scoring Shamrock Rovers’ second with Gary Shaw. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Limerick FC 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Limerick’s recent run of poor league form continued at the Market’s Field as fourth placed Shamrock Rovers struck for a goal in each half but would have won by more but for some good saves by Limerick goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.

This defeat makes Saturday’s visit of Bohemians a huge game for Limerick manager Neil McDonald who has seen his side win three times, drawn twice and beaten seven times in the competition as the relegation zone looms into view.

Limerick should have gone in front inside a minute when debutant Hungarian Peter Berki and Chiedozie Ogbene created a great chance for Dean Clarke who shot over.

At the other end Limerick ‘keeper Dean Clarke denied Ronan Finn and Rovers had further chances but David Webster headed over and James Doona shot over.

Limerick had to wait until the 28th minute for their second chance but the visiting goalkeeper got down well to gather a 30-yard shot by Lee Jay Lynch.

Four minutes before half time Rovers broke the deadlock. Brandon Miele’s corner was superbly headed past Clarke and off the inside of the crossbar by David McAllister.

Rovers second goal was a shot to the bottom corner by their captain Ronan Finn.

Limerick substitute Rodriguez Tosi headed inches wide from a Lynch cross after 73 minutes as Rovers ran out worthy winners before an attendance of 1,234.

Limerick FC: Clarke, Cotter, Crowe, Whitehead, O’Connor, Lynch, Duggan (Tosi 64), Hery, Ogbene, Berki (Coughlan 56), Clarke (D) (Kenny 56).

Shamrock Rovers: Chencinski, Madden, Grace, Clarke, Connolly (Bolger 78), Finn, Miele, Shaw (O’Connor 83), Clarke, McAllister, Doona (King 65)

Referee: Graham Kelly.

