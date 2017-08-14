Sean Maguire named in Ireland squad for Georgia and Serbia

Martin O’Neill recalls Ciaran Clark and the injured James McCarthy for qualifiers
Sean Maguire has been named in Martin O’Neill’s 39-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Sean Maguire has been named in Martin O’Neill’s 39-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Sean Maguire has been named in Ireland’s 39-man squad for the World Cup qualification double-header against Georgia and Serbia in September.

Maguire’s first call-up comes after his summer move from Cork City to Preston North End.

Martin O’Neill has also named James McCarthy in his squad, despite the midfielder missing Everton’s opening game of the season through injury.

Like McCarthy, defender Ciaran Clark missed Ireland’s summer fixtures against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria - but he has been recalled after recovering from injury.

Clark played the full 90 minutes during Newcastle United’s opening Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot also started that 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park, and he has also been recalled by O’Neill.

Ireland play Georgia away on September 2nd before welcoming group leaders Serbia to the Aviva Stadium on September 5th.

Provisional Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), John Egan (Brentford), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), Stephen Quinn, Liam Kelly (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.