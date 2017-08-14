Sean Maguire named in Ireland squad for Georgia and Serbia

Sean Maguire has been named in Ireland’s 39-man squad for the World Cup qualification double-header against Georgia and Serbia in September.

Maguire’s first call-up comes after his summer move from Cork City to Preston North End.

Martin O’Neill has also named James McCarthy in his squad, despite the midfielder missing Everton’s opening game of the season through injury.

Like McCarthy, defender Ciaran Clark missed Ireland’s summer fixtures against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria - but he has been recalled after recovering from injury.

Clark played the full 90 minutes during Newcastle United’s opening Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot also started that 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park, and he has also been recalled by O’Neill.

Ireland play Georgia away on September 2nd before welcoming group leaders Serbia to the Aviva Stadium on September 5th.

Provisional Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), John Egan (Brentford), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), Stephen Quinn, Liam Kelly (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)