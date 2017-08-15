Sligo seven without a win after Bray stalemate

Sligo Rovers 0 Bray Wanderers 0

The relegation trap-door opened a little wider under Sligo Rovers after they failed to win for the seventh successive game last night.

Rovers are unbeaten in eight home games, but have only two more matches in the Showgrounds from their seven remaining games, and head to champions-elect Cork on Friday without a win on the road all season.

The hosts dominated but lacked a cutting edge despite creating probably the best chance of the game after 90 seconds.

Tobi Adebayo-Rowling found space down the right to pick out Greg Moorhouse with a low cross in front of the goal, but the former Glenavon man couldn’t connect.

It was an early indication of the nervousness in the home side, and also among the 1,546 in attendance, with less than 20 Bray fans making the journey to the northwest.

Benny Igiehon and Craig Roddan snapped at efforts on goal, and, at the other end, Gary McCabe’s free-kick brought a low save off goalkeeper Micheál Schlingermann.

The former Sligo midfielder twice more tested S in the second half, but the Mayo-man was equal to it both times.

Attackers Raffaele Cretaro, Vinny Faherty and debutant Omar Haughton were all introduced in the second period, as the home side went searching for a vital three points.

But Bray looked a threat on the counter-attack, and one of their substitutes, Kevin Lynch, went close to winning it with a low effort that flew across the face of goal after finding some space on the left.

Sligo: Schlingermann, Adebayo-Rowling, Callan-McFadden, Donelon, McCabe, Russell (Haughton 73), Roddan, Kearns (Cretaro 60), Moorhouse, Igiehon (Faherty 73).

Bray Wanderers: Cherrie, Douglas, Clancy, Kenna, Moore (Lynch 73), Sullivan, Brennan (Noone 87), McCabe, Greene, Salmon, Pender (Marks 64).

Referee: R Rogers