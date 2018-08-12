FAI Cup round-up: Holders Cork put five past Home Farm

Holders Cork City eased into Monday evening’s second-round draw of the FAI Cup with a facile 5-1 win over non-league Home Farm in their first round tie at Whitehall on Sunday.

All the goals came in a first-half blitz, Ronan Coughlan scoring twice following Josh O’Hanlon’s opener to have Cork in full command after just 12 minutes.

Barry McNamee and Kieran Sadlier, from a penalty, also found the net for Cork with Seán Goulding getting the goal of the game as consolation for the Leinster Senior League Division 1 side.

In Sunday’s other tie, Premier Division Limerick won 2-0 away at Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic courtesy of second-half goals from Killian Brouder and Barry Maguire.

A number of records were set as Derry City trounced non-league Blarney United 12-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Derry were simply way too strong for the Munster Senior League outfit at O’Shea Park with Ally Roy scoring four times as an FAI Cup tie produced 14 goals for the first time.

It’s a new club record win for five-time cup winners Derry. And it’s the first time a team has scored 12 goals in an FAI Cup tie in also equalling the Blue Riband’s record winning margin of 10.

There were braces for Aaron McEneff, Ronan Hale and Shane McNamee with Cathal Farren and Kevin McHattie also finding the net.

Despite being 10-0 down by then, Blarney kept trying and were rewarded with consolation goals from David Welch and Conor Cronin before conceding twice more.

Fellow five-time winners of the competition, Sligo Rovers, are out as a solitary Jamie Hollywood goal gave Longford Town victory against the Premier Division strugglers at the Showgrounds.

It’s the second year running First Division promotion playoff hopefuls Longford have knocked out Sligo.

The only goal of the game came on 65 minutes when Dylan McGlade’s trickery set up Hollywood, whose shot beat home goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney.

A hat-tick from Noel Hunt gave Waterford a 4-1 win at non-league Skerries Town.

Gavan Holohan got Blues’ other goal with Brian Snowe replying for Skerries.

Eoin McCormack scored a first-half hat-trick, with Conor Barry also on target, as Galway United beat FAI Junior Cup holders North End United 4-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

A last-gasp winner from Dean O’Brien booked CIE Ranch a place in the second round as they beat Dublin Bus 1-0 in an all non-league tie at Coldcut.

With the watch into the third minute of added time, O’Brien found space to crack home a left-footed drive from outside the area that screamed into the net with literally the last kick of the game.

LSL side Maynooth University Town are through having beaten Leeds of the MSL 2-0 at home with second-half goals from Gary Daly and Cillian Duffy.

Joe Doyle and Luke Clucas found the net to give First Division Cabinteely a 2-1 victory over Junior side Newmarket Celtic in Ennis. Eoin Hayes replied for the Clare champions.