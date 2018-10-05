Dundalk hoping St Pat's are in the party mood

When they took the decision to reduce the size of the Premier Division last year, every game was supposed to feel like a cup final by the time we got to this stage of the season.

Instead, Dundalk host what they hope will be a title party this evening while two of the night’s other three games will be overshadowed by preparations for an actual cup semi-final in Cork on Monday night.

Stephen Kenny’s side need just one point from four games to be sure of securing their fourth title in five seasons and while there is no huge urgency about claiming it against St Patrick’s tonight, the hosts will surely want to wrap things up in front of their own crowd at Oriel Park.

The news that Gary Rogers has signed a new one-year deal is a reminder that the preparations for next season continue in the background but being able to turn their intention entirely to the cup final will be the more immediate priority.

Jamie McGrath and Sean Hoare are doubts for the home side while the visitors will be without Darragh Markey, Dean Clarke (both suspended) and the injured Christy Fagan.

The only remaining race of any consequence is the one for third place and the Europa League spot it guarantees. As things stand, Shamrock Rovers have a two-point advantage over Waterford and this may not be the night that things change substantially.

The Hoops take on Cork whose manager, John Caulfield, will watch from the stand due a suspension. Alan Bennett, Steven Beattie and Karl Sheppard are all said to be carrying injuries and are all expected to be rested ahead of Monday’s replay against Bohemians back in Cork.

More changes

Keith Long may make more changes than that against Waterford although he rules out replacing everyone, as he did for the trip to Richmond Park in preparation for the original cup tie, as several of the teenagers he used that day are only just back from the European Youth league game in Denmark with the Dubliners lost their first leg game 2-1.

“It would be foolhardy not to have one eye on Monday’s game so we will obviously change things up a little,” he says. “But our hands are tied on that front to a certain extent too. Of the players you’d like to bring into the squad, four of them – Andy Lyons, Ali Reghba, Promise Omochere and Ryan Graydon – played a draining game last night.” Waterford are without Izzy Akinade, who is suspended for the game against his old club while Cory Galvin is ill.

Kevin McHattie and Rory Hale are amongst those to miss Derry’s trip to Limerick where their hosts are already firmly focused on the play-off games to come in a few weeks.

The process of deciding who Tommy Barrett’s side will eventually face starts in Drogheda, meanwhile, with the hosts at full strength for the visit of Shelbourne whose manager Owen Heary is without Dave Mulcahy and the suspended Greg Moorehouse.