Cork close in on the prize while relegation scrap heats up

City can clinch title in Ballybofey on Monday if they defeat Sligo at Turner’s Cross

Emmet Malone

Cork City’s Kieran Saldier with Ryan Brennan of Bray Wanderers. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork City’s Kieran Saldier with Ryan Brennan of Bray Wanderers. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Cork can give themselves a shot of winning the title in Ballybofey on Monday by beating Sligo Rovers this evening although the visitors, who have drawn their last five in a row, will be aiming to do at least that much in Turner’s Cross and so stretch what passes for title ‘race’ out for another week or two.

The league leaders have Alan Bennett back but doubts about Robbie Williams while Rovers include Jamie McDonagh for the trip south after a suspension but not Daniel Kearns who is set to miss out with a hamstring injury.

If both Sligo and Galway, who play Shamrock Rovers at home, were both to lose there would be a real opportunity at Richmond Park for either St Patrick’s or Finn Harps to take a significant step towards safety.

Having taken 10 points from their last four games, the Dubliners probably look to be the better bet and Ollie Horgan admits his players will have their work cut this evening.

The hosts will be without Darren Dennehy, Gavin Peers (both injured) and Killian Brennan (suspended) but recently signed goalkeeper Lukasz Skowron could make his debut. Harps are missing Paddy McCourt and Caolan McAleer (both suspended) while Packie Mailey and Gareth Harkin are major doubts.

It is a big game for both sides with Harps likely the happier if it ends in a draw despite recent wins against Bohemians and Bray suggesting they are still capable of beating decent opposition on their day.

In the night’s other top-flight game, Drogheda urgently need to provide evidence that they can do the same with time running out if they are to avoid relegation and Bray need to recover momentum if they are to have any chance of qualifying for Europe.

Kevin Farragher, both Gavin and Sean Brennan as well as Stephen Elliott all miss out for the visitors but Thomas Byrne is back from suspension.

Fixtures (7.45 unless stated): Premier Division: Cork City v Sligo Rovers (7.30), Bray Wanderers v Drogheda United, Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic v Finn Harps; First Division: Shelbourne v Cobh Ramblers, Waterford v UCD, Wexford v Cabinteely (8.0).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.