Danny Rose questions Tottenham’s transfer policy and his future

The Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has said he would consider offers to leave the club and is adamant he will return “back up north” to play in the future. The 27-year-old left-back has also criticised Tottenham for sanctioning the £53m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City and questioned the club’s lack of transfer activity over the summer.

Rose, a product of the Leeds United academy, joined Tottenham in 2007 and is the club’s longest-serving player. Although sidelined with a medial ligament knee injury since January, Rose has established himself as one of Mauricio Pochettino’s key players over the past couple of seasons. He is under contract until the summer of 2021 but has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester United and City both previously credited with an interest.

“I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me,” the England defender told the Sun. “Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

“I will say this too, I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere. I am going to make it my priority before I retire to play football up there. I have been away for over 10 years now and I don’t get to see my mum that often. I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club.”

Tottenham, who finished second in the Premier League last season, have yet to bolster their first-team squad over the close season and Rose does not want the club to be left behind by their big-spending rivals. City have outlaid more than £200m to add six new players to their squad while José Mourinho’s United have spent out more than £140m. He hopes the club do enter the transfer market themselves but steer clear of signing players “you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’” and target “well-known players”.

Rose name-checked the Everton midfielder Ross Barkley as somebody who would provide a “boost” to the Spurs squad. On a personal level, Rose said he expects a pay rise when it comes to negotiating his next Tottenham contract. “I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth,” he said. “I don’t know how much longer I might have at this level. Anyone who thinks this is primarily for money, that is not the case. But I know what I am worth.”

