Michael O’Neill: Nations League relegation is not a setback

‘We were disappointed to lose the games but I’m not devastated or despondent’
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill talks to the press at Windsor Park. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Inpho

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill talks to the press at Windsor Park. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Inpho

 

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill insisted relegation in the Nations League does not represent any kind of setback for his team as they turn their attentions towards next year’s Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Northern Ireland will start their final Nations League game against Austria on Sunday already certain of dropping into the third tier when the competition comes around again but O’Neill focused on some encouraging performances and the integration of young players.

“We played the other night with a starting line-up of five core players and six who are in single figures in terms of caps — Gavin Whyte, Liam Boyce, George Saville, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith and the goalkeeper (Bailey Peacock-Farrell),” he said.

“We’re progressing, those boys are stepping up in international football and playing against a lot more experienced players.

“I’ve been delighted with how the players have come in. We’ve got good competition for places in a lot of areas on the pitch, at times we haven’t had that.

“So despite the fact the three games have gone against us, we were disappointed to lose the games but I’m not devastated or despondent.”

Sunday’s game may now effectively be a dead rubber but O’Neill said he would target victory in the hope of building momentum ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifying draw on December 2nd.

“I’ll pick a team to win the game,” he said. “We’ll be cautious to an extent, we don’t want to lose players. A Thursday-Sunday doubleheader is a challenge but equally a lot of players haven’t played a lot of club football and they want the games.

“George (Saville), Davo (Steven Davis) and even Jonny (Evans) to an extent have played less than in previous seasons, and Stuart Dallas is only recently into the Leeds team.

“They want the football and they have to get accustomed to playing doubleheaders.

“I’ll pick a team to win the game but I won’t take unnecessary risks.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.