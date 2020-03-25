Messi and Guardiola each donate €1million to coronavirus battle

Barcelona player and Manchester City manager donate money to Catalan hospital

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a huge donation to aid the battle against coronavirus in his native Catalonia. Photograph: PA

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have each donated €1million towards the fight against coronavirus.

Argentina international Messi’s donation will be split between Hospital Clinic in Catalonia and another medical centre in his home country, according to a report in Marca.

Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”

Former Barcelona player and manager Guardiola made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement from the College.

“The donation campaign promoted by the Medical College of Barcelona and managed through the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia.

“It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff.”

Before the Catalan manager had made his donation, the campaign had raised €33,000 in three days.

Spain is the country worst affected by the disease in Europe outside of Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 positive cases.

Catalonia, where Guardiola is from and where Messi has lived since joining Barca aged 13, has also been badly affected.

