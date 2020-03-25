Coronavirus: Planning rules lifted to allow restaurants provide takeaways

Exemptions from normal planning rules to allow restaurants and cafes to provide takeaway and delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic have been approved by the Government.

Minister for Planning Eoghan Murphy announced the measures as part of a series of actions on planning during the Covid-19 crisis.

Other initiatives include the pausing of various statutory periods under planning legislation to allow for the immediate provision of temporary health facilities including hospitals, isolation units and step down facilities.

In addition, businesses involved in the food and retail sectors which operate outside hours which would not comply with their planning permission will not face enforcement action given the compelling reasons in the public interest to support the delivery of food and essential supplies during the crisis.

Mr Murphy said the various measures were being introduced to support businesses, the public health response to the crisis and the planning system itself.

“This package of measures will serve to ensure that the planning system can work as effectively as possible to meet the needs of the current emergency,” Mr Murphy said.

He said the new regulations, which are due to be passed by the Dáil on Thursday, would remove planning barriers for temporary medical facilities as well as allowing hard hit restaurants adapt to provide an alternative service.

The relaxation of planning rules to allow restaurants to operate takeaway and delivery services during the current crisis had been sought by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

The organisation’s chief executive Adrian Cummins said such a measure was necessary on a short-term basis to allow restaurants to continue in business and provide a service.

New regulation provide that a change of use from a restaurant to a takeaway do not require planning consent for the duration of the emergency.

Under normal circumstances, some local authorities apply stringent requirements on the location of takeaways and their hours of operation above national regulations.

The minister said the situation would be kept under constant review as the crisis evolved and his department would respond to any other emerging issues in the coming weeks and months.

Mr Murphy said his officials had also engaged with city and county councils to ensure that critical services in facilitating general construction activity such as granting planning permission and fire safety and disability access certificates were being maintained.

He said his department had also engaged with An Bord Pleanála and the Office of the Planning Regulator regarding their business continuity arrangements.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that these systems can continue to operate, with appropriate accommodations, taking account of public health advice,” Mr Murphy said.

Local authority public offices and the offices of An Bord Pleanála are remaining open to the greatest extent possible, according to the minister, subject to HSE guidelines on physical distancing.