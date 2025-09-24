Oireachtas live updates: FAI to attend committee hearing

The FAI always seem to come to these things on the back foot for whatever reason. It seems especially odd for them to be all up in a heap this time around, given that this is supposed to be yet another new dawn. How they face down the politicians’ questions will be fascinating to watch today. David Courell, the FAI’s CEO, is a very polished performer.

Here’s a piece on how he handled an ask-me-anything media briefing a few weeks ago:

Today’s Oireachtas appearance comes as Eileen Gleeson says FAI told her not to attend, reports our soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey:

Eileen Gleeson has said that a “directive” from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) told her that it would be “wholly inappropriate” to attend Wednesday’s hearing of the joint Oireachtas committee on sport.

The former Republic of Ireland head coach, who is currently taking legal action against the association, had “repeatedly expressed a desire to attend” the hearing as an FAI employee or in a personal capacity, she informed the committee on Monday afternoon.

However, Gleeson says she received a “directive” from the FAI people and culture director explaining that it would be “wholly inappropriate for you [Gleeson] to attend the committee in any capacity in circumstances where the FAI will not be in attendance”.

The FAI chief executive David Courell confirmed recently that a “very robust” defence was being prepared by the association against legal action being taken by Gleeson on the grounds of gender discrimination. Despite the legal case being taken against her employer, Gleeson was recently named as the association’s head of football strategic insights and planning.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has decided it will attend Wednesday’s meeting of the Joint-Oireachtas committee on sport in Leinster House after all, having previously said they would not take part.

The move follows criticism of the FAI from Minister of Sport Patrick O’Donovan, who said a situation cannot arise where the Government is funding a sporting body that will not engage with the Oireachtas.

After a meeting of the board on Tuesday, the FAI has reconsidered its position regarding attendance at the hearing.

Wednesday’s hearing is due to explore issues around safeguarding in Irish football.

We should be getting underway around 12.15.