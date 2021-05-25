Luka Modric signs a one-year extension with Real Madrid

Luka Modric will complete a decade at Real Madrid after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 35-year-old Croatia midfielder has agreed new terms to remain with the Spanish giants until summer 2022.

Real endured a difficult campaign by their lofty standards, beaten to Spain’s LaLiga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea dumped the 13-time European champions out of the continent’s premier competition at the semi-final stage, in another disappointing showing.

Manager Zinedine Zidane’s tenure remains under scrutiny, but Real bosses have wasted little time in holding onto playmaker Modric.

Modric has made more than 250 appearances for the club after joining from Tottenham in 2012, having spent four years in north London.