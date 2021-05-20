Harry Kane will do ‘what’s going to be best for me and my career’

Harry Kane has said he needs a “good honest conversation” with Tottenham about his future and hopes Daniel Levy could be willing to sell for the right money. Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave and Manchester City are known to be interested in the England captain.

“I’m not sure how that conversation will go if I’m honest,” Kane told Gary Neville in an interview for SkyBet’s The Overlap. “But you know what it’s like as players, you don’t know what the chairman is thinking. I don’t know, I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking: ‘If I could get 100 million for you, then why not?’ Do you know what I mean? I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.”

The interview with Neville was recorded this month before Kane’s desire for a transfer had been communicated to Spurs. Kane said of his future that “it’s going to be down to me and how I feel”, but Levy can be expected to see things differently with the player having three years on his contract.

“It’s a moment in my career where I have to kind of reflect and see where I’m at and have a good, honest conversation with the chairman,” Kane said. “I hope that we can have that conversation. I’m sure that he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me and how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me and my career at this moment in time.

“For me it is – I don’t want to have come to the end of my career and have any regrets. So, I want to be the best that I can be. I’ve said before, I’d never say that I’d stay at Spurs for the rest of my career. I’d never say that I would leave Spurs. I’m at that stage where you could say, you know. People might look at it as, ‘He’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies’.” - Guardian