Bohs run riot as Georgie Kelly nets hat-trick against Dundalk

Bohemians 5 Dundalk 1

Georgie Kelly scored the perfect hat-trick against his former club as Bohemians maintained their resurgence with this emphatic victory, their third in four games, over a disjointed Dundalk at Dalymount Park.

Though Dundalk started on the front foot, they were stunned to find themselves 2-0 down inside nine minutes and never recovered.

Their first foray forward brought Bohemians their opener on five minutes.

Tyreke Wilson, Kelly and Liam Burt were involved before Ross Tierney crossed for Kelly to spin and find the bottom corner off his left foot.

It got better for the home side just four minutes later.

Tierney won a free kick which left-back Wilson, captaining the side for the first time in the absence of Keith Buckley, curled over the wall to find the top corner.

Bohemians stretched their lead five minutes after the restart from another scintillating counter.

Kelly’s crossfield ball saw Burt get inside Cameron Dummigan all too easily to pick out Kelly with a return pass for the big striker to shoot right-footed past Alessio Abibi.

In the one negative of the evening for Bohemians, Wilson was shown a second yellow card for a 52nd minute pull on Daniel Kelly and was sent off.

Unhindered, Bohemians added a fourth goal on 64 minutes, Coote’s precise delivery from a free kick picking out Kelly who powered his header home to complete his hat-trick.

Dundalk also finished with 10 men when Dummigan was shown a second yellow card on 74 minutes for a foul on Burt.

Though Greg Sloggett got Dundalk’s consolation goal with a shot from distance on 80 minutes, Bohemians would have the final say with a well-taken first goal for the club for Promise Omochere in the third minute of stoppage time.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Feely, C. Kelly, Wilson; Devoy, Levingston (Ward, 77); Coote, Tierney (Breslin, 54), Burt; G. Kelly (Omochere, 72).

Dundalk: Abibi: Dummigan, Shields, Boyle, Jurkovskis (Leahy, 55); Zahibo (Sloggett, 55), Stanton (Murray, 66); Kelly (O’Kane 75), McEleney, Duffy; McMillan (Ogedi-Uzokwe, 55).

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).