Lazio ultras probed by police after warning women to stay off the Curva Nord

Serie A ‘back to the middle ages’ as fans hand out flyers before fixture against Napoli

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Lazio supporters during their side’s first game of the season against Napoli. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty

Lazio supporters during their side’s first game of the season against Napoli. Photograph: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty

 

Police and football authorities in Italy said on Tuesday they were investigating after hardcore Lazio fans warned women to stay away from front row seats at the club’s stadium in Rome, in an incident that has sparked a public outcry about sexism.

Ahead of Lazio’s Serie A curtain raiser against Napoli on Saturday, die-hard supporters known as ‘ultras’ handed out flyers stating that the stand they occupy in the Stadio Olimpico stadium is a “sacred place” where women are not welcome.

“We have always experienced the first rows as trenches. Women, wives and girlfriends are not allowed inside, so we ask them to sit from the tenth row back,” read the message on the flyer, which was widely circulated on social media networks.

“Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to a carefree, romantic day at the (park), should sit elsewhere.”

A Rome police spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that detectives have identified two suspects and referred the case to prosecutors for possible breaches of the country’s anti-discrimination laws.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said it was also investigating the incident, which former Lazio and Italy women’s national team striker Carolina Morace said was “unjustifiable”.

“We are (back) to the Middle Ages,” she told news agency Ansa. “I hope these people will be banned from the stadium”.

Lazio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman told Italian media that the pamphlets were the work of a few fans, and did not reflect the position of the club.

Women often complain of widespread sexism in Italy, which ranked 82nd of 144 countries in a 2017 gender equality report by the World Economic Forum - the third worst in western Europe.

Almost one in two women in Italy has experienced sexual harassment, according to the national statistics agency ISTAT.

Luisa Rizzitelli, head of a national association for female athletes, said in an opinion piece online it was “disheartening” to see that in 2018 “there are still people who think they can decide where and how women can watch a football game”.

In nearby Spain, Barcelona football club’s first mixed-sex tour got off on the wrong foot last month when male players flew business class while women players were relegated to the back of the plane, with the disparity drawing criticism on social media.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.