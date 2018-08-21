Burnley’s Europa League play-off to be streamed on Eleven Sports

Burnley’s Europa League play-off trip to Olympiakos will be screened on Eleven Sports after a late deal was struck.

The Clarets’ visit to Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous qualifying round was not broadcast in the UK or Ireland but the newly-launched streaming service has stepped in to show Thursday’s game in Greece.

The club will also be hosting a screening in the Turf Moor fan zone for local supporters who have not made the journey to Athens.

There are five Irish players on the Burnley squad; Stephen Ward, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Jonathan Walters.

Eleven Sports already has agreements in place to show the Primera Division, Serie A and the Eredivisie. The new online broadcaster also had the the rights to the US PGA Championship earlier this month.