Burnley’s Europa League play-off to be streamed on Eleven Sports

Newly-launched streaming service has stepped in to show Thursday’s game
Irish internationals Stephen Ward and Jeff Hendrick celebrate Jack Cork’s goal against Istanbul Basaksehir at Turf Moor earlier this month. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Irish internationals Stephen Ward and Jeff Hendrick celebrate Jack Cork’s goal against Istanbul Basaksehir at Turf Moor earlier this month. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

 

Burnley’s Europa League play-off trip to Olympiakos will be screened on Eleven Sports after a late deal was struck.

The Clarets’ visit to Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous qualifying round was not broadcast in the UK or Ireland but the newly-launched streaming service has stepped in to show Thursday’s game in Greece.

The club will also be hosting a screening in the Turf Moor fan zone for local supporters who have not made the journey to Athens.

There are five Irish players on the Burnley squad; Stephen Ward, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Jonathan Walters.

Eleven Sports already has agreements in place to show the Primera Division, Serie A and the Eredivisie. The new online broadcaster also had the the rights to the US PGA Championship earlier this month.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.