Burnley’s Europa League play-off to be streamed on Eleven Sports
Newly-launched streaming service has stepped in to show Thursday’s game
Irish internationals Stephen Ward and Jeff Hendrick celebrate Jack Cork’s goal against Istanbul Basaksehir at Turf Moor earlier this month. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Burnley’s Europa League play-off trip to Olympiakos will be screened on Eleven Sports after a late deal was struck.
The Clarets’ visit to Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous qualifying round was not broadcast in the UK or Ireland but the newly-launched streaming service has stepped in to show Thursday’s game in Greece.
The club will also be hosting a screening in the Turf Moor fan zone for local supporters who have not made the journey to Athens.
There are five Irish players on the Burnley squad; Stephen Ward, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick and Jonathan Walters.
Eleven Sports already has agreements in place to show the Primera Division, Serie A and the Eredivisie. The new online broadcaster also had the the rights to the US PGA Championship earlier this month.