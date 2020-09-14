Ken Early: Aggressive paranoia pushed by Mourinho doesn't foster creativity

It took about 10 minutes for the shine to go off the new season for Spurs. Everton midfielders who had only been introduced to each other last week were dominating the ball as though they had been playing together for years. Tottenham, most of whose players really have been playing together for years, looked as though they had no idea how to get the ball back.

At the end, as Everton congratulated each other on a well-deserved win, their first against Spurs since David Moyes was their manager, the Sky presenter David Jones suggested that it would be fascinating to be a fly on the wall of the Tottenham dressing room for the post-match debrief.