Ireland Under-21s in group with Italy and Sweden again

Under-21s will also face Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Euro 2023 qualifying group

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland Under-21 team now know their qualifying group opponents. Photograph: Inpho

Jim Crawford’s Republic of Ireland Under-21 team now know their qualifying group opponents. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland Under-21s have been drawn in Group F for Euro 2023 qualification, they will face Italy, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg.

Both Italy and Sweden were in Ireland’s qualification group for Euro 2021, with the Italians topping the table while Sweden finished in fourth. Ireland lost out to Iceland who finished one place above them in second.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up will again progress directly to the finals, while the other eight teams who finish second in their group will contest the play-offs.

Northern Ireland were also handed a tough task against Spain and Russia along with Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta in Group C.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.