Troy Parrott signs new Tottenham deal until 2023

Troy Parrott has signed a new contract with Tottenham until 2023, the Premier League club have announced.

Parrott, 18, came through the club’s youth ranks after joining aged 15 and has made two competitive first-team appearances, including his Premier League debut against Burnley on December 7th.

The Dublin-born forward was handed his senior international cap for the Republic of Ireland in a friendly win against New Zealand in November.

Parrott turned 18 on Tuesday February 4th.