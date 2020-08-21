Republic of Ireland’s clash with Bulgaria to go ahead in Sofia as scheduled

The FAI has confirmed that the Republic of Ireland’s opening Nations League fixture will go ahead as scheduled in Sofia on September 3rd.

The venue for the game, which is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm had been in doubt because Bulgaria is not on the Irish Government’s green list and so anyone who travels to it would ordinarily be expected to quarantine for 14 days after returning. The FAI has, however, persuaded the NPHET that by effectively keeping a much smaller than usual travelling party in a bubble they be allowed to train as normal on their return home and to play against Finland at the Aviva stadium on the Sunday, September 6th.

Cagliari striker Kiril Despodov, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, has been omitted from the Bulgaria squad for their games against Ireland and Wales.

Changes in the Finnish government’s advice on people arriving into that country from Ireland had raised an issue for their players upon return but it appears that quarantining is being strongly advised rather than actually required and so it appears the squad will be able to return home and ignore the advice if they decide to.

That could also be the basis on which club side Ilves Tampere are obliged to fulfil their Europa League qualifying game against Shamrock Rovers which is scheduled to take place in Tallaght next Thursday.

Derry City are still awaiting clarification on whether their game on Tuesday against FK Rateriai will go ahead with Uefa saying only that they are currently in talks with the club and association there.