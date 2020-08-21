Yaya Toure asks should Manchester City sack Pep Guardiola?

‘The budget the club have given him year after year, he needs the Champions League’

Manchester City’s Catalan manager Pep Guardiola has failed to make the last four of the Champions League since moving to the Etihad in 2016. File photograph: Getty Images

Manchester City’s Catalan manager Pep Guardiola has failed to make the last four of the Champions League since moving to the Etihad in 2016. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Yaya Toure has questioned whether Manchester City should sack Pep Guardiola after his Champions League failure.

The former City midfielder believes if Guardiola had missed out consistently at other clubs he would have been on the brink of the axe.

City were beaten 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals by Lyon last week, with Guardiola’s tactics coming under fire.

He has failed to make the last four since moving to the Etihad in 2016 and, despite two Premier League titles, Toure feels the Catalan’s job would be under threat elsewhere.

“If this was Barcelona or maybe Real Madrid, for sure he’s going to be in trouble,” Toure, who played for Guardiola at City and Barcelona, told the Daily Mail. “It’s down to the board and what they’re going to decide to do with him.

“For me, he’s up there in the class of Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane but it’s up to the club. I know City: they can have whatever manager they want because everybody knows they have got the money to do it.

“People are finding a way to say he came just for the league — you cannot lie about that because the budget the club have been giving to him year after year, he needs to have the Champions League.”

Toure played 316 times for City after joining from Barcelona in 2010 and helped them end their 44-year wait for a top-flight title.

He won three Premier League crowns and insisted the pressure to win at City is intense.

“That’s the game,” the 37-year-old said. “Some important people in the club were calling me, saying I have to play; I have to deliver; we need to win the trophies; we have to do this.

“It was hard, week in week out when you’re playing with this pressure on your mind.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.