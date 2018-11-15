Republic of Ireland player ratings: Darren Randolph’s class proves key

Darren Randolph: Prevented Ireland from falling to an ignominious defeat by pulling off a world-class save in either half – the first from Gavin Whyte, the second from Jordan Jones. A deserved man of the match. Rating: 9

Séamus Coleman: Northern Ireland had plenty of joy down his flank in the first half, but in the second he was able to impose himself with a few trademark gallops down the right. He remains the side’s talisman. Rating: 7

John Egan: Was a reliable presence in the air, winning the majority of his duels, but quality on the ground is lacking. The Irish back three never looked entirely comfortable. Rating: 6

Shane Duffy: The senior centre half, he was the usual force in the air but spurned one good chance in the first half, heading Robbie Brady’s dangerous ball into the turf and over. Rating: 6

Darragh Lenihan: A chastening night. His poor cross allowed Stuart Dallas in during the first half, while Randolph saved his skin in the second with a fine save, after a loose touch allowed Jones to pounce. Rating: 5

James McClean: Kept his head admirably in the face of severe provocation from the outset. Plenty of industry, as usual, but offered little in the way of final product. Rating: 6

Glenn Whelan: Saw plenty of the ball during his ceremonial cameo, before he was replaced by Conor Hourihane after 35 minutes. He will be remembered as a fine servant after his 85th and final cap. Rating: Not on long enough

Jeff Hendrick: A worringly anonymous performance. The Burnley midfielder struggled to assert himself on proceedings, and his distribution was poor when he did. He is a conundrum. Rating: 5

Callum O’Dowda: Showed plenty of industry and willing between the lines, winning a couple of free-kicks on the right, but couldn’t get into the game. Struggled to link up with Callum Robinson and was hooked at half-time. Rating: 5

Robbie Brady: His set-pieces were a threat as usual and remain Ireland’s one real weapon. As the game progressed he fell off the pace – understandably as he feels his way back from a serious injury. Rating: 7

Callum Robinson: Buzzed about honestly up front and showed one or two glimpses of real class but he was far too isolated. Playing up front for this Ireland side can’t be easy. Rating: 6

Subs: Conor Hourihane failed to make much of an impression after replacing Whelan; Ronan Curtis pressed honestly and Seán Maguire limped off after 12 minutes. Enda Stevens made a few good runs, Scott Hogan barely had a kick. Rating: 5

Manager: He has Randolph to thank for helping him avoid a pretty dismal defeat. He has shown admirable faith in youth but there remains a lack of ambition going forward. Rating: 6