Croatia pip Spain with stoppage-time winner in Zagreb

Croatia 3 Spain 2

Croatia kept alive their hopes of reaching the Nations League top division’s finals next year after a last-gasp stoppage-time winner by left back Tin Jedvaj gave them a 3-2 win over Spain in an electrifying Group 4 clash in Zagreb on Thursday.

Spain stayed top of the group with six points from four games but their fate is no longer in their own hands as England and Croatia, who have four each from three matches, clash at Wembley on Sunday.

The winners of that game would finish top and reach the 2019 final four while only a draw would see the Spaniards retain top spot.

Jedvaj emerged as the hero for Croatia with his first two international goals, sending the home crowd into raptures with his second when he swept home a rebound from three metres after Spain had twice come from behind.

Striker Andrej Kramaric fired the home side ahead in the 56th minute, only for Dani Ceballos to equalise with his first goal for Spain barely two minutes later.

Jedvaj restored Croatia’s advantage with a close-range header in the 69th minute before Sergio Ramos converted a penalty in the 78th to bring Spain level again.