Mick McCarthy agrees €1.2m a year deal to take over as Ireland manager

The FAI will confirm over the weekend Mick McCarthy’s appointment as the Republic of Ireland manager after the 59-year-old agreed to accept the vacancy following a meeting with John Delaney today.

The chief executive had promised a swift appointment to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Martin O’Neill on Wednesday and talks were held in England on Friday. The parties have agreed a two-year deal on an annual salary of €1.2 million, with the association holding the option of extending the contract for the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

It is understood that the second genuine candidate in the race, Stephen Kenny, was also spoken to in the last 24 hours but by an experienced intermediary.

There remains the prospect of the Dundalk manager still joining the association as their new under-21 manager, or as part of McCarthy’s backroom team, but he could remain on with the Lilywhites for their Uefa Champions League campaign next summer.

Former Ireland captain McCarthy, who ended his first six-year stint as manager in controversial circumstances in November 2002, is expected to be unveiled in Dublin over the coming days. From an FAI perspective, it was vital that had a new manager in place by Sunday week when the great and good of Uefa will converge on Dublin for the 2020 European Championship qualification draw.

The Barnsley native will have Terry Connor, his loyal assistant from spells at Wolves and Ipswich Town, as his sidekick along with Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane on the backroom team. Alan Kelly could return as goalkeeping coach.