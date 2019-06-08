Gwinn’s winner gets Germany off to perfect World Cup start

Teenage midfielder’s 66th-minute goal against China extends unbeaten run to 13

Germany’s Giulia Gwinn (#15) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup game against China at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Germany’s Giulia Gwinn (#15) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup game against China at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes. Photograph: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

 

Germany 1 China 0

Germany’s teenage midfielder Giulia Gwinn scored a second-half winner as the two-time world champions edged past China 1-0 on Saturday in Rennes to kick-off their World Cup campaign.

The 19-year-old fired in from the edge of the box in the 66th minute to break stiff Chinese resistance in the Group B encounter.

China had almost stunned the favourites against the run of play in the first half when Yang Li was sent through after a German error but her shot was cleared when she looked certain to score.

Carolin Simon hit the woodwork with a cross minutes later but Germany’s early dominance faded as the Chinese gained in confidence.

China earned another golden chance from a quick break, hitting the post in the 44th minute before Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult came to the rescue.

Gwinn then found just enough space in a crowded Chinese defence to fire home a cleanly-struck shot past goalkeeper Peng Shimeng to settle the game.

Germany are now unbeaten in their last 13 matches, the longest run of any team taking part in the tournament in France. They next take on Spain on Wednesday, while China play South Africa on Thursday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.