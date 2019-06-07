Denmark 1 Ireland 1: Player ratings from Copenhagen

Ruaidhrí Croke hands out the marks after Shane Duffy’s crucial late equaliser

Ireland’s Shane Duffy celebrates scoring the equaliser during the Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

23 Darren Randolph

Made a great save from Braithwaite in the first half and an even better one from Poulsen on the edge of the six yard box in the second half to keep the score at 0-0. Almost caught out twice when slow with distribution.

Rating: 7

2 Séamus Coleman

Great captaincy in pulling Hendrick away from a situation which may have resulted in a red card in the second half and got forward to support Brady who was struggling a little.

Rating: 7

4 Shane Duffy

Magnificent. A trademark powering header secured a huge point and a crucial tackle on Eriksen on the edge of the box in the first half denied what looked to be a certain goal and only added to another superb performance from the Derryman.

Rating: 9

5 Richard Keogh

Let Jorgensen go for what could have been the opener in the second half when he was a little slow to react but all in all Ireland now look to have a very settled pairing at centre back.

Rating: 6

Keogh heads clear from Martin Braithwaite. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Getty Images
3 Enda Stevens

Looking more and more comfortable in that back left position, stopping a number of attacks when he was run at. Very good at remaining on his feet and winning the ball which he did a number of times.

Rating: 7

10 Robbie Brady

Set pieces - Brady’s main attribute and contribution to this team - have now been taken away by Hourihane and since then he has struggled a little. Still looks a long way off his best form and came off just after the hour mark.

Rating: 5

14 Conor Hourihane

Can be prone to a late tackle and did pick up a yellow for one in the first half but his set pieces have quickly become Ireland’s most dangerous asset - almost leading to a goal for Duffy in the first half.

Rating: 6

6 Glenn Whelan

Was outrun a little bit with Eriksen in particular getting in behind him a few times but this renaissance is showing no signs of letting up. McCarthy seems very enamoured with his reliability alongside the tenacious Hourihane.

Rating: 6

13 Jeff Hendrick

Quiet in the last campaign and will feel he has a lot to prove but there was little to show again in Copenhagen. Improved in the second half with some good tackles won.

Rating: 6

11 James McClean

Got up in support of McGoldrick time after time in with the new, freer system allowing him to do so. Should have passed to Coleman in a great position when he opted instead to shoot in the second half.

Rating: 6

Yussuf Poulsen tackles McClean. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Yussuf Poulsen tackles McClean. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

9 David McGoldrick

Well supported up top but his excellent first touch also allows him to hold it up well. Was perhaps lucky not to give away a penalty with a high foot on Delaney in the first half.

Rating: 6

Substitutes

Alan Judge made a huge impact when coming on in winning the free-kick and then delivering it for the goal. Brief cameos from Scott Hogan and Callum Robinson helped to seal the point.

Rating: 7

Manager

Already it’s looking like a completely different Ireland team to what we saw under the previous manager and we’re only three games in. Bringing back Whelan and bringing in McGoldrick have been key decisions. Long may the McCarthy revolution continue.

Rating: 8

